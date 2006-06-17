I want a dress that I can wear again

By Samantha Critchell

Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Over the years, brides-to-be have promised their bridesmaids dresses that they'll love, that they'll wear over and over again. But on what occasion is it really appropriate to trot out pink taffeta and a train?

So bridesmaids' gowns of late have veered away from ribbons and bows, tending toward simpler silhouettes and on-trend colors to more closely resemble the same kinds of elegant cocktail dresses found at women's ready-to-wear retailers.

That transition sets the stage for new lines from companies such as J.Crew and Ann Taylor, both of whom have launched collections within the last year of dresses and separates that cater to brides and bridesmaids. Both companies say the garments are appropriate for celebrations of all sorts, including graduations, anniversaries, even a jazzy birthday party -- Ann Taylor even calls its line Celebrations.

"The wedding industry in general has gotten more fashionable. It's for bridesmaids and bridal gowns, too. It used to be the clothes were 'ceremonial.' It used to be that everyone dressed absolutely identically. It wasn't a fashion show; it was a tradition and people wore customary clothes.

All of that is still true, but the clothing is contemporary," said Millie Martini Bratten, editor in chief of Bride's magazine.

No prom dresses, please

Today's brides and bridesmaids tend to be older, and the styles aimed at 28-year-olds are different from the glorified prom dresses that 20-year-olds might have looked for a generation ago. Though the brides generally do still choose the bridesmaid dresses, they've grown more aware of what their friends would like to wear -- and spend their money on, says Bratten.

"Remember, this is a generation of people who mix casual and formal. They wear sequin tank tops with blue jeans," she says.

There is a built-in market for these dresses. According to the Conde Nast Bridal Group, the average cost of a bridesmaid dress is $138 and a typical wedding party includes five bridesmaids, for a total of $690 per wedding. It's also estimated that 23 million people will be bridesmaids or groomsmen this year, so figure half are women in need of a dress.

The outfits from J.Crew and Ann Taylor take cues from what's going on in ready-to-wear fashion, offering a range of necklines, silhouettes and formality.

"We were already providing 'bridesmaid' dresses that weren't officially 'bridesmaid' within our regular dress line. Ann Taylor is known as a great dress resource, so we got the idea (for Celebrations) from our customers. It's a way to give our customer the choices she wants," says Adrienne Lazarus, president of Ann Taylor Stores.

What that woman will find is a core group of styles -- a strapless dress with a fitted top and flared bottom is the best-seller -- in a broad palette of colors. Black, navy, champagne and best-selling espresso brown are standards, while there also are seasonal colors, such as sage and cornflower blue. "I think that these colors obviously make the dress more versatile. A color like coral is usually more bridesmaidy," Lazarus says.

The brand also is offering print fabrics during the summer and jacquards during the fall.

"One of the things we've found is taking silhouettes that are successful in our regular apparel line and translating them into bridesmaid dresses," says Jenna Lyons Mazeau, senior vice president of women's design at J.Crew.

The biggest change from standard bridesmaid offerings from even five years ago is the fabrics, she says. "A lot of people got caught up in fancy fabrics, but that can be the killer that makes something difficult to wear again. An easier-to-wear fabric gives more places for the dress to go."

J.Crew's collection is heavy on silk faille, crinkle silk and cotton cady, a double-weave Italian copy that Lyons Mazeau says takes color well. "It looks expensive but it's not too fancy. You could wear it with flip-flops, too," she says.

This winter, J.Crew will debut velvet dresses.

Same color, different styles

Another trend in bridal-party fashion is coordinated but not matching outfits. Bridesmaids can choose the styles that look best on them, and then have them in the same fabric and color as everyone else.

Michael Smaldone, senior vice president of design for Ann Taylor Stores, says that as weddings in general have loosened up, so has the dress code.

"Silhouettes have changed so much over the years. Even if you cut off your lacy, frilly bottom from a dress from the '70s, the dress is still dated. Dresses are now more simple. Now you start off with a beautiful versatile silk," he says. "The more understated the dress, the more modern it is."

Still, brides want their bridesmaids to look special and like a team. That's where accessories come in. A classic strapless dress becomes a bridesmaid's dress with shoes and a shrug in the same color, says Smaldone.

Bride's Bratten also points to the very popular colored sash that's being worn around the waist by bridesmaids across the country. "It's a great way to tie the bridal party together," she says.

Even though the dress shapes are more contemporary, Bratten advises staying away from a dress that would be considered "trendy." A babydoll dress that looks cute now won't look that way when you look at photographs years later.