Preparing for college

Online courses may give kids an edge

Q: We live in a small rural town and the high school is good, not great. My freshman son Carey is quite bright and I want him to go to college. He would be the first in our family. The high school offers the basics, but I am told that to get a scholarship he needs more than what they offer like AP (Advanced Placement) or other accelerated courses. Someone said that he should take online courses. Another advised taking courses at a nearby community college while a high school student.

With gas prices the way they are, I want to make sure this is something that will be a benefit. How would we apply and choose courses there? And what about those online courses for credit? Which would give him the best edge for getting into a good school with a scholarship?

A: We took this question to one of our favorite advisors, Laura Jeanne Hammond, editor in chief of "The Next Step Magazine," a publication that helps high schoolers plan for college. "First of all, remember that not all scholarships require students to have taken extensive AP courses," says Hammond. "There are scholarships that are financial-need based, others that are based on interviews and essays, athletics, club involvement, even luck!" That said, there are some benefits to expanding Carey's course load beyond what your high school offers, but not this year, when he is a freshman. "The first year of high school Carey should focus on taking and succeeding at the highest level courses offered at his high school. He should also get involved in clubs and organizations now that boost his chances for scholarships later."

After his freshman year when his study skills are well honed and his extracurricular activities are established, "Carey can look into taking classes through your local community college, either online or in person. He should check with his high school guidance counselor for information; some community colleges partner with high schools to provide free books or waived tuition and fees for high school students. This can be a really good deal," says Hammond.

The benefit of taking college classes while in high school, says Hammond, is that, if Carey succeeds at them, he will have credit that can be transferred to a degree program after high school graduation. "But your son must be academically and emotionally ready for college. His professors and other students aren't going to know that he's 'only' in high school -- nor will they care. If he isn't ready to put in the work required of a college class before graduation, he's better off putting all his effort into high school instead. His high school grades are important indicators to those who review scholarship applications."

When Carey is an upperclassmen and thinking about community college classes, "it is imperative that he meet with his high school and potential college advisers," notes Hammond. "If a bachelor's degree is his goal, he should also have a four-year school in mind. Only with a long-term plan in place and an adviser to work with will any college classes he takes now be guaranteed to transfer and 'count' toward college graduation later."

When it comes to deciding between taking online courses and attending a nearby college or university, the price of gas isn't the only consideration. Hammond observes that while online courses offer flexibility and a range of course options, "remember that online courses require the same amount of work as classes taken in person. For some students, online classes can seem like they take even more time because the student must arrange all of his learning time instead of having a lecture or lab built into the day."

If Carey is prepared emotionally and academically to do college work, either mode of instruction -- online or in person -- can give Carey a taste of college work that could inspire him, as well as give him a head start in accumulating inexpensive graduation credits. But if he's not ready, pushing him to take accelerated courses could detract from creating a remarkable track record in his high school. That's the goal you want him to shoot for in the next four years.

Leanna Landsmann is an education writer who began her career as a classroom teacher. E-mail questions to Leanna@aplusadvice.com.