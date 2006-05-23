Can't we all just get along?

Dear Carolyn: I have had the same group of friends since college. We have always been really close, even as some have moved to other states. Back then, whenever I would coordinate our get-togethers, my friends would ask where, when, how much alcohol should I bring. Now they ask who's coming, and if this or that person's coming, then they're not. I have always included everyone. People notice who's missing and I really want everyone to be together and have a good time.

How do I exclude my friends because of my friends?! -- A.R.

You don't. You invite everyone, you tell everyone that everyone else has been invited, you let people deal.

For this to work, though, you need to trust it, and not push the I-really-want-everyone-to-be-together agenda. Even people who like each other will fall short of that ideal, as their commitments grow in number and depth.

And your friends apparently don't all like each other, which is even more reason not to push. You aren't conforming as a collegiate herd anymore, you're out there living your differences; you're going to bring those differences with you whenever you all get together now. It's natural.

Accept it.

By accepting it -- by just letting adults be adults -- maybe you'll set an example for the rest of them of how to adapt to change. Hint: It never, ever involves saying, "I'm not going if she goes."

Hi Carolyn: I know it's hard to meet (and keep) friends after college, and about a year ago I reconnected with a couple of high school girlfriends who live near me. We've always had a lot of fun together and I figured we'd sort of pick up where we left off.

Well, we did -- and then things went downhill. While we all get along, we all have very different interests and goals in life, which makes maintaining a friendship more challenging. Whenever I decline an invitation to see, say, a band I don't like, at least one of them acts rude and snippy and doesn't talk to me for a week. They seem to interpret a "no thanks" as bratty instead of taking my response at face value. One of the girls also approached me a week or so ago and told me she thought I constantly tried to "one-up" everyone; I can't even figure out what prompted her to say that.

For the most part, I like these girls, but I have to wonder: Is trying to maintain a friendship with them really worth my time? -- Frustrated

It has been so far, because you continue to put in the time, right?

You may reach a point when anything past, "Like, hi," is too much time in High School Part II. (Keep having to choose between bad concerts and cheap shots, and you may reach it this weekend.) You may also decide post-collegiate desperation doesn't count as something in common.

But short of that point, you're essentially saying you get enough good stuff from these friendships to offset the obnoxious, and there's nothing wrong with making that kind of deal with yourself. As long as the effort you put in is proportionate to what you take out, you're deceiving neither them nor yourself about how close you are to these friends.

E-mail "Tell Me About It": tellme@washpost.com; fax: (202) 334-5669; or write: "Tell Me About It," c/o The Washington Post, Style Plus, 1150 15th St., NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. Chat online with Carolyn each Friday at noon Eastern time, at www.washingtonpost.com.