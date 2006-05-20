Fashion news from near and far: The little black dress and bargain shopping

The business

from DC to China

EVELINDA: Here's the Style Matters fashion news round-up from around the globe:

Recently, the Style Matters gals found themselves at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. What did we learn? Contrary to the common belief that Coco Chanel invented the little black dress, the LBD was really invented by Nettie Rosenstein, who also made the inaugural gown for Mamie Eisenhower. Rosenstein said about the LBD: "It's what you leave off a dress that makes it smart."

JUDIE: Designer knock-offs could soon be going the way of "Dynasty"-sized shoulder pads. Designers are using technology to help detect fakes and some of this software could be installed soon in a handbag near you. According to a recent issue of Harper's Bazaar, a company called Authenta has developed software that allows luxury handbags "to indicate their authenticity to other handbags. And imitations expose themselves by staying mute." So how does your handbag tell it like it is? "That's completely up to the designer. But it would be a very subtle signal like a warm, glowing logo or a pattern -- like a secret handshake, " says Authenta's CEO. Imagine being at a cocktail party and a real purse won't talk to your fake? Talk about being snubbed....

EVELINDA: It's not just your purses that will fess up their low pedigree. Designers such as Fendi, Gucci and Louis Vuitton are stitching holograms into the lining of their suits, boots, scarves and mink coats. The holograms have wireless devices and secret codes that allow police to track stolen goods and the manufacturers to see if merchandise is missing from their distribution systems. But, knock-off artists are fearless. Some have already knocked off this anti knock-off technology.

JUDIE: Never mind Costco or Sam's Club. Quantity discounts have been taken to a whole new level by our Chinese sisters. The newest shopping trend in China is for groups of women to band together to barter for quantity discounts. The Chinese have always been know as top-notch bargainers, but now they are starting to really put the pressure on retailers by shopping in groups and demanding big discounts. According to the Wall Street Journal, "successful haggling is a point of pride in China, where even shoppers in department stores treat price tags as mere starting points."

EVELINDA: Called "team purchases," Chinese consumers go on internet chat rooms to locate others who are in the market for the same merchandise. Next, they show up en masse in stores to demand discounts.

JUDIE: Stylish Readers, grab your knock-off handbags and join Style Matters as we hit the nearest Neiman Marcus to wangle for discounts on real designer "merch." Last one there pays full price.

Judie Schwartz and Evelinda Urman write on corporate office wear and the art of personal style. E-mail them at stylematters@comcast.net.