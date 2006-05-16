Life Briefs

HEALTH

Hot Flashes, Cold Facts

Women seeking treatment for hot flashes have few options besides hormone therapy, and more research is needed to understand what really helps, according to a new study.

Published last week in the Journal of the American Medical Association, it found that antidepressants such as fluoxetine (Prozac) and paroxetine (Paxil) appear to curb frequency and severity of hot flashes, and that gabapentin (Neurontin), an antiseizure drug, and clonidine, a drug for high blood pressure, can help too. None is as effective as estrogen.

"It's a short list," says Dr. Heidi D. Nelson, the study's lead author and a professor at Oregon Health & Science University. The best option, she says, "may turn out to be what an individual woman tolerates best."

Nelson's analysis reviewed 43 of the higher-quality studies on nonhormonal therapies. But even many of these studies were less than ideal. The analysis also showed that the herb red clover appears to be of little value and that the benefits of soy are uncertain. Hormone therapy may still be the best choice for some women, Nelson says, but it too has side effects, and experts recommend using the lowest dose for the shortest amount of time.

Nelson says researchers need to better understand the cause of hot flashes to create better therapies.

~ Los Angeles Times

PARENTING

Easing bathtub fears

Though 2-year-old Kate McSpirit-Brush used to love the bath, "now she screams if I just show her a towel,"says her mom, Colleen, of Kinnelon, N.J. What's going on?

Plenty of toddlers are terrified of the tub -- not to mention the toilet, vacuum cleaner or anything else that sucks up stuff or drains it away, says Kathleen Kiely Gouley, Ph.D., assistant professor of psychiatry at New York University's Child Study Center. Children this age don't realize they won't swirl down the drain (or into the filter) and disappear.

Most kids outgrow their phobia by age 4 or 5. Try these tactics for now:

Get in the tub, too. Hold your child in your lap a couple of times so she feels more secure.

Convince her that she won't go down the drain. Fill the bathtub with water toys and show that they're too big to get sucked under. And point out that she's much bigger than they are!

Make water play part of the day. By having fun (and being in control) at the sink, your child's likely to feel more comfortable in the tub.

Or, just skip it. Sponge baths may be a good solution; your child doesn't need a bath every day. Save yourself the shrieks.

~ Parenting magazine

SPORTS

Stanley Cup to promote hockey

SALTSBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Cable TV network OLN has hired a 57-year-old western Pennsylvania man named Stanley Cup to promote the National Hockey League playoffs.

"This is the first year we've had the playoffs, and we were trying to figure out some kind of stunt" to promote it, said network spokeswoman Amy Phillips.

OLN found two people named Stanley Cup, but could track down only one. Cup, of Saltsburg, is a descendant of Pennsylvania coal miners who works at a steel mill. He is 6 feet tall, and etched with tattoos.

The network flew Cup to New York City last week to tape some promotional spots. He is taking vacation from work to do the promotions, and OLN is covering his travel expenses and providing a small stipend.

Cup wants only three things for his trouble: a picture with the real Stanley Cup trophy, tickets to one playoff game and another tattoo.

"I told my friends at work that when I get back, I'm going to get another tattoo," he was quoted as telling The Indiana Gazette. "Definitely of the cup, as soon as I get back."

PETS

Does your dog have magic?

Old Navy is looking for a new mascot. Magic, the mutt with the red bandana, is retiring. If you think your pup has the star power to star in Old Navy commericals, ad campaigns, Web sites, bill boards and everywhere else that Magic pops up, visit www.oldnavy.com.

The site will ask you to sign in and upload a fabulous picture of your pooch with a bio. Pics of the competitors are also available on the site. I personally think Casey, the Boston Terrier from Highland Mills, NY, has "Old Navy" written all over him.

As of 2:48 p.m. on Friday, there were 11,065 dogs in the running to replace Magic.

~ Jaclyn Youhana