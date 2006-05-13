Mother knows best

Annual contest draws 100 entries

When you were a kid, she kept you safe and healthy, kissing your boo-boos after nasty falls and ensuring you wore a coat on chilly days.

As you grew up, mom supported you no matter what. She inspired you to be your best and offered you advice that has gotten you through the worse times.

No matter what, she was always there for you.

Moms are special, and people throughout the area thought so much of their mom they entered them in The Daily Journal Mother's Day Contest.

Just over 100 people took the time to write a short essay explaining how their mom has influenced their life. Out of all those, five were chosen, and as winners, mothers will have a corsage delivered to them tomorrow to wear throughout the day.

It wasn't an easy choice, our judges said. This year, we asked three grandmothers to help wade through the entries.

* Glendale Kilbride, 65, of Bourbonnais has three children, 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She and her husband Roger are raising three of her grandchildren, Grey, 17; Sterling, 15; and Skylar, 14. They were adopted two years ago.

* Ginny Gordon, 74, of Kankakee, has five daughters, eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She was a stay-at-home mother for most of her life, although she was very involved in the United Methodist Church, doing conference work for 30 years. She was even elected to the church's governing body eight times, and currently does pastoral care at Riverside Medical Center.

* Lillie Ford of Kankakee has three children and two grandchildren. She turned 78 on Wednesday. A retired teacher after 38 years in the Kankakee area, she still attends the teachers retirement meetings. She served as a township trustee; and as a 40-year member of Morning Star Baptist church, she was a longtime wedding coordinator. She now attends Second Baptist Church, where the minister, Rev. Tyler Prude, was one of her students.

Happy Mother's Day. Enjoy meeting our winners.

Michaela Sharman for Kate Sharman, Kankakee

"My mother has taught me to pray and she taught me about God and she taught me how to ride my bike. And she also taught me how to feed a baby. And she taught me how to roller skate. She is the best mom a girl could ask for."

Tate and Trey Datweiler for Debbie Datweiler, Herscher

"My mother taught me manners and how to be nice to other people. She has taught me how to do school work better and respect others. She has taught me responsibility, and most of all she taught me how to be loving and love your family members. One last thing she taught me is to be thankful for what we have and that there is always someone less fortunate than we are." ~ Trey, 11

"My mother has taught me manners, to love one another, to get along with others, to be respectful to others, to do the best I can in whatever I do." ~ Tate, 8

David Longtin for Agnes "Susie" Longtin, Kankakee

"My mother has taught me everything I needed to be a good son, brother, friend and someday a husband and father. Even though I didn't always take her advice, everything good in my life has come from qualities I've learned from her. My mother's love, kindness, generosity, patience and hope has enriched my life."

Noah, 11, and Daniel Clark, 6, for Verna May Clark, Wilmington

"Our mother has taught us not to tell lies, to love God and the country and all people. She taught us to pray every night and to go to church every week. She teaches us about farm life and to be good."

Mary Soligne for Cleo Corneglio, Union Hill

"My mother has taught me to be a caring, loving person. To keep that smile even when times are rough. As I was growing up, I was the baby of the family and was very close to my parents. They were always there for me. I took care of them when they were sick. I promised to always be there for them, and I always have. Now my mother is 86 and has lived with me for four years and has had Alzheimer's for three years. Even though she sometimes does not know me, and things around her are unfamiliar, I can still keep her smiling."