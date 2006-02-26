Library schedule

Academy Awards at the Library

The film North Country will be shown at the Kankakee Public Library today at 2 p.m.

The library is having a Guess the Oscars promotion during February. A gift certificate to the Paramount Theatre will be awarded to the person who selects the most winners. In the event of a tie, a drawing will be held. The library will have an Oscar Party Sunday, March 5, at 6:30 p.m.

'Casting the First Stone'

Casting the First Stone by Kimberla Lawson Roby will be the subject of the Soul Collections book discussion Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Kankakee Library's third floor meeting room.

Soul Collections is a book group open to the public that meets the fourth Tuesday of every month. Books by African American authors about African American lives are discussed. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact the Kankakee Public Library at 815/939-4564.

Literary and library activities

Monday

American Girl Club, 4 p.m., Manteno Public Library

Tuesday

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Manteno Public Library

One Book One Community discussion, "The Secret Life of Bees," 10 a.m., Olivet Nazarene University

Spelling bee for adults

The second annual Adult Spelling Bee will be held at 7 p.m. March 7 at the YMCA, 1075 N. Kennedy, Kankakee.

Anyone can participate, YMCA member or not.

Competitors can sign in as individuals or compete as part of a team of three.

Teams from Provena St. Mary's Hospital and Riverside Medical Center are expected, and tentative teams are being formed at local radio stations, The Daily Journal and The Herald, as well as among area surgeons and one from the Kankakee Bar Association.

There will be donated prizes for first, second and third places for individuals and teams.

Competitors can sign in that night, or call 933-1399 in advance.

The presentation is part of the monthly Living and Learning series of YMCA programs.

Internet Genealogy

Internet Genealogy will be discussed Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m. in the Kankakee Public Library's third floor meeting room. There will be a virtual and hands-on tour of sites like rootsweb.com, familysearch.org, ancestory.org, and the Illinois Secretary of State archive database. There will also be a virtual tour of the prolific Lincoln Library in Springfield for a look at its valuable genealogical resources available to the public.

Everyone is welcome to attend this free program sponsored by the Kankakee Valley Genealogical Society.

Book signing

Ron "Kwiet Storm" Smith, a graduate of Momence High School and Army veteran, will sign-copies of his book "End of Daze" Monday, March 20 at the Kankakee Public Library.

The book is motivational and inspirational, designed to help mankind reach its greatest potential. Copies are $20.95.

Smith has been a crisis reunification specialist for teen truants and runaways, and a youth substance abuse counselor and special education assistant. For the last 12 years, Smith has served as a counselor for juveniles in treatment at Indian Oaks Academy, Manteno. He conducts monthly training for the staff there on culture, race, ethnicity and gender. He is also a youth mentor for the Positive Images Society.

Civil War Symposium

Now in its 15th year, the annual Civil War Symposium of the Kankakee Valley Civil War Roundtable will be held April 1 at the Quality Inn in Bradley.

All proceeds raised over expenses have been traditionally donated to educational efforts in the area and to battlefield preservation across the nation. Particular attention has been paid to renovating Illinois monuments.

The daylong event starts at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $50 for adults and $25 for students. Fees include lunch and four speakers; Gene Salecker speaking on the Sultana disaster; John C. Waugh on George McClellan and Stonewall Jackson; Daniel Weinberg on Lincoln's assassins, and Craig Symonds on the Monitor.

Registrations will be accepted at the door or by calling Art Schumacher at 939-1041 or emailing mhess@yahoo.com.