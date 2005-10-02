Feelings for old boyfriend not fair to her new one

Dear Carolyn: I'm in a nice relationship with my current boyfriend, but I keep allowing my ex to contact me by phone, e-mail, text, etc. I can't seem to let go of this past relationship.

I must admit I still have feelings for the ex, but it's been over a year since we broke up. Why is it so hard for me to accept that he does not want a relationship with me? I think about this person too often and I know keeping in contact is just prolonging my agony, but I can't let it go. -- Glutton for Punishment?

By glutton for punishment, I assume you mean your current boyfriend, who is entrusting himself to someone who loves someone else.

You have thought about his feelings as much as your own, right? And told him you're in touch with your ex? And haven't told him any blatant lies, like your feelings are now just Platonic? Or omission lies, such as, you promise you won't be getting back with your ex?

The only way to get over your feelings is to turn off your phone and face them. The only way to be fair in the meantime is to be single until you do.

