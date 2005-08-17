Patio princess found

Last week, The Daily Journal put a call out for lady grillers. Mary Koselke, of St. Anne, answered our call. She definitely wears the tongs in her household.

"I am the grill master at my place," she wrote in an e-mail to The Journal. "I am dedicated to charcoal. To cook on gas is the same as hauling the stove to the patio. What's the point?"

Her specialty is roast turkey -- that's right -- on the grill. Here's how she does it:

"The best size turkey for the grill according to Weber is a 12 pound to 14 pound bird. Prepare the grill first.

"Put a good layer of coals in a circle around the grill, leaving the center open. In the middle of that put a small disposable bread pan with water in it. You can add smoker chips if you like. Heat grill until coals are warm and turning gray.

"Now to the bird.

"Trim off any excess fat. Spray or rub olive oil all over the skin and under it if possible. Rub with your favorite turkey spices as you did the oil. I like 21 Seasoning Salute I get at Trader Joe's in Orland Park. Best salt free seasoning around. Quarter a nice size orange. Put 3 pieces three in the breast cavity and the last piece in the tail cavity. Make small slits in the skin by the legs to tuck the wing tips into so they do not burn. If the bird is not pretrussed, use cotton string. In a pinch you can use kite string as long as it is cotton. Place BREAST SIDE DOWN in the center of the grill. The reason for this is so that any fat and juice in the bird runs through the breast and keeps it moist. Trust me on this. Cook for 2 to 2 1/2 hours until meat measures done on a meat thermometer. One of the keys is not to keep lifting the lid to look at what you are cooking. It takes the grill 15 minutes to reheat. Be patient. You get a nice brown bird with a hint of citrus.

"This goes very well with yellow and green squash spritzed with oil and seasoned and cooked on the grill. Oh, and don't forget to add the toasted bread."

And one more of her favorite recipes:

Grilled Gyro

Gyro roast:

3 1/2 pound boneless leg of lamb

2 1/2 pound boneless beef round steak

3 tablespoons dried oregano, crushed

2 teaspoons dried dillweed

2 teaspoons garlic powder (I like to add more)

1 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground thyme

3 tablespoons olive oil

With meat mallet, pound lamb and beef into 12x14 rectangles, working from center to edges and trimming as necessary. Combine spices, crushing with back of spoon or with mortar and pestle until fine textured, but not powdery. Place lamb on cutting board. Brush top with a third of the olive oil. Sprinkle a third of the herb mixture. Using meat mallet, pound herb mixture into surface of lamb.

Lay beef round steak on top of lamb. Brush top with a third of the olive oil. Sprinkle with a third of the herb mixture. Using a meat mallet, pound herb mixture into surface of beef.

Roll up pieces of meat as tightly as possible, starting at short end. Tie securely in several places with string. Brush outside of roast lightly with remaining olive oil. Rub remaining herb mixture on outside surface of meat.

Cook on indirect heat for charcoal or indirect/medium for gas. Place roast in center of the cooking grill. Grill about 1 1/2 hours for rare 140 degrees or 1 3/4 hours for medium 160 degrees, turning roast once halfway through grilling time. Outside of meat will become very dark and crusty. Let stand 15 minutes. Slice thinly. Serves 12 to 16.