A big date

Q: I am in my early 40s, newly divorced and just reentering the dating scene. What is appropriate attire for dinner and a movie?

A: Here's the goof-proof response: a cardigan, camisole, knee-length skirt and heels. Done.

Here's the thoughtful response: Whatever works on you. Hard-and-fast fashion dictums are more out of style than parachute pants. If you love short skirts, there's no reason to cover up in a dowdy mid-calf number (hey, 40's the new 30 anyway). By the same token, a sneaker fanatic would feel preposterous (and possibly precarious) in sky-high stilettos. Cliched as it sounds, be yourself. Your favorite color or signature earrings? Always appropriate.

One tip: Resist the temptation to invest in something new expressly for the big night. Dates are stressful proceedings as is, and it's better to err on the side of tried and true.

Q: My boyfriend has a bunch of funky Ben Sherman-type shirts that form the backbone of his wardrobe. How can he kick it up a notch for dressier events?

A: A non-stodgy suit will help him spiff up stylishly. Look for one with narrow lapels, a straight leg and a slightly mod cut overall, in lightweight charcoal wool (black's too slick; navy, too conservative). Depending on where he's headed, your boyfriend can pair said suit with leather ankle boots or Chuck Taylors.

Q: Could you suggest some good work-to-play outfits, say going from a conservative law firm to happy hour?

A: Reveal instead of conceal, play up instead of down. Three items that'll be key in your day-wear to wow-wear switch: your suit jacket, your shoes and your earrings. Your jacket because you'll be taking it off -- to hit happy hour in anything from a fitted Oxford to a flirty ruffled blouse to a camisole, depending on how flashy your post-work style. (If your office is really conservative, but you're not, hide that cami under a standard buttoned shirt during the day).

Your shoes because you'll switch them -- from a sensible pump to something slinkier, with a higher heel. Your skirt or pants will help dictate how va-va-voom you go: you don't want to match a majorly lacy top with a clunky A-line skirt, for example.

Q: What do you think of wearing cowboy boots off the farm?

A: If you ride horses, run a ranch or teach country line dancing, you can go ahead and wear any cowboy boots you want, any way you want. For city kids, though, there are a few rules.

First, these boots are casual; they should be matched with jeans or cords, untucked. Don't ever wear them with dress pants and, unless you want people to confuse you with Larry Hagman, never pair them with a business suit.

~ Suzanne D'Amato, --The Washington Post