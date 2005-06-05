How to transform the pad

By Candice Olson

Home & Garden Television

Alex, the consummate bachelor, loves to entertain in his spacious home. But when it came to decorating his large bedroom he wasn't sure how to banish its bare-bones bachelor appearance.

The challenge: To maintain the room's masculine edge while transforming it into a warm and inviting oasis for both man and man's best friend -- in this case, Alex's Rottweiler, Evo.

Alex's bedroom was filled with lots of high-tech toys, including a big-screen TV that dominated the space. A leather sectional sofa, a dark paint scheme and a steel bed frame contributed to the room's sparse and somewhat cold feeling.

So we relegated the TV and the sofa to Alex's basement and began the transformation by painting the walls a creamy caramel and midnight blue combination. The ceiling was painted in a lighter blue that complements the walls while upping the "warmth quotient."

I wanted Alex to feel like he was on a restful weekend getaway at a secluded cottage, complete with a forest and twinkling stars in the night sky. I replaced the steel bed frame with a custom-made oak platform frame with storage units on each side of the bed. The unique headboard features two oak troughs _ the back trough contains soft lighting fixtures, while the front trough holds several five-foot birch trees that are secured in a mixture of sand and river rock we poured into the trough.

But the crowning glory of this bed is the ebony-stained canopy suspended from the ceiling. We drilled several holes in the dark canopy and fed tiny lights through each hole. Then we fitted some gorgeous crystal pendants over each light for a dazzling effect that simulates the night sky over that secluded forest getaway.

To complement the soft lighting over the bed, we installed numerous recessed lights in the ceiling. I also suspended two maple veneer pendant light fixtures in front of each window to add visual interest. The room's two windows were covered in white shutters, but I added some simple yet masculine drapes made from a dark blue vinyl fabric with a metallic sheen.

Evo the dog dictated the choice of fabrics for the room. I wanted all the fabrics to be washable, with most incorporating the black and tan hues of Evo's coat in order to minimize the appearance of dog hair. To give the room a fun feeling, I designed a comfy dog bed using a faux fur fabric. And just so Alex wouldn't feel left out, we made a matching throw for him from the same material.

I replaced the ponderous leather sofa with a three-seat cream-colored sofa and installed a smaller flat-screen TV that blends into the room instead of overpowering it.

To provide more texture and interest, I combined a variety of different wood tones -- light oak for the bed, ebony for the overhead canopy and dark wicker tables and accessories. The effect is warm and elegant, and it avoids the predictable and uninspired look of a matching suite of bedroom furniture. By mixing various wood tones you automatically create texture and a visually appealing environment.

Alex's bedroom has been successfully transformed from a sparse, uninviting bachelor pad to an intimate and elegant retreat that caters to both man and dog. By designing some custom furniture and evoking a feeling of the great outdoors, we softened this room's hard edges and created a space that has both good looks and personality to spare.

Interior decorator Candice Olson is host of Home & Garden Television's "Divine Design." For more ideas, information and show times visit www.HGTV.com or www.divinedesign.tv