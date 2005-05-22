You can get designer looks for pocketbook prices

By Lesley Kennedy

Scripps Howard News Service

We see the season's latest trends on the runway and in the fashion magazines, but really, who has thousands of dollars to spend on these ensembles?

Put your fears of being stuck in last spring's worn-out capri pants and faded T-shirts behind you. For those of us working with a budget, it's still possible to take looks from the catwalk to the sidewalk without breaking the bank.

Now all you have to do is settle on your favorite high-end styles and head to stores that carry designer-inspired pieces.

Because it doesn't have to cost a lot to look like a million bucks.

Metallics

A Vera Wang ensemble in gold from her spring collection probably costs more than your mortgage payment.

We picked up a gold and white strapless dress at Banana Republic ($74.99), and with the leftover cash we added a cute cardigan ($68). Our total: $142.99.

Bohemian chic

Cynthia Steffe's spring collection included a saffron jeweled boho top and rose chiffon skirt. A similar top and skirt from Steffe run $265 and $285, respectively.

A stop at Express netted us an embellished V-neck tank ($39.50), a coral tiered skirt ($69.50), a brown beaded belt ($48) and a coral shell necklace ($20). Our total: $177.

Full skirts

Designer Michael Kors showed this example of spring's popular full skirt during his spring show. He paired an aqua cashmere cardigan and shell with an organza ruffled skirt and several strands of turquoise beads. Retail for this ensemble? $2,285, not including the necklace.

We found a pretty plaid skirt in shades of aqua ($88), a short-sleeve aqua-striped cardigan ($58), a feminine camisole ($58) and a turquoise necklace ($48) and earrings ($17.99). All at Banana Republic. Our total: $269.99.

Bermuda shorts

They can be tricky to pull off, but Bermudas are the new capri pant. Michael Kors' spring show included a gold brocade Jamaica short suit, modeled with a chartreuse cashmere pullover. A plain white pair of the shorts will set you back $475 alone.

At Express, we found khaki Bermuda shorts ($44.50), a pretty yellow camisole ($29.50) and a cropped seersucker jacket ($148). Our total: $222.

Shades of white

At Donna Karan's spring collection, a model wore this white nappa leather U-neck shirt jacket with a white cotton stretch poplin balloon skirt, right, an outfit that would run well over $1,000.

A stop at Charlotte Russe turned up a spaghetti-strap blouse ($17.99), a flowing skirt ($26.99), a cropped linen jacket ($32.99) and a white and turquoise belt ($14.99), left. Our total: $92.96.