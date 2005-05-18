Kitch-en-ary

SUPERFINE SUGAR: More finely granulated sugar. Because it dissolves almost instantly, superfine sugar is perfect for making meringues and sweetening liquids. It can also be substituted for regular sugar cup for cup.

The Best Fresh Margarita

From Cook's Illustrated magazine

4 teaspoons grated zest plus 1/2 cup juice from 2 to 3 medium limes

4 teaspoons grated zest plus 1/2 cup juice from 2 to 3 medium lemons

1/4 cup superfine sugar

Pinch of salt

2 cups crushed ice

1 cup 100 percent agave tequila, preferably reposado

1 cup Triple Sec

Combine lime zest and juice, lemon zest and juice, sugar and salt in large liquid measuring cup; cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until flavors meld, 4 to 24 hours.

Divide 1 cup crushed ice between 4 to 6 margarita or double old-fashioned glasses. Strain juice mixture into 1-quart pitcher or cocktail shaker. Add tequila, Triple Sec and remaining crushed ice; stir or shake until thoroughly combined and hilled, 20 to 60 seconds. Strain into ice-filled glasses; serve immediately.