Oh, the twisted little life of the topiary

By Maureen Gilmer

Scripps Howard News Service

The invention of scissors gave the Egyptians an idea. Let's cut round plants into pyramids. On a visit to Cleopatra, Marc Anthony liked the idea too. He went home to Rome and made round plants square. Hadrian liked what he saw, so when he went north to work on the wall he got the Britons to make square plants into cones.

Then the French had a look and decided plants should become poodles. By the Renaissance the Italians decided to best them all and make cypress trees into cork screws.

Erstwhile status symbol

This hypothetical history of topiary illustrates an art rooted in imitation and one-upmanship. Underneath it all lies an unconscious desire to dominate nature by forcing plants into the most unnatural forms.

They say the art was one perfected by slaves who performed most gardening tasks among the classical civilizations. As shears improved and wealth increased, so did the interest in putting one's cash into sculptured green status symbols.

Before room deodorants, cutting aromatic plants each day was the best way to make a courtyard more fragrant. This hopefully masked the scent of the open sewer inevitably flowing down the street just a few yards away. Clearly, frequent cutting would mean more pleasant outdoor living, so plants were literally clipped to the bone.

When the Italians stepped in and hit the pinnacle of design with the spiral, it was the Renaissance. Sculptural plants made sense in Italy where the climate was dry and hot.

If you've ever visited Rome in the summer, you know how challenging it can be. While the English grew roses and flowers and yew topiary with wild abandon, Italians were struggling to keep everything watered. Naturally, the architectural forms of large topiary provided the much needed summer interest with minimal water demands.

Spreading across the pond

Late in the 1990s the see one-do one teach-one topiary tradition took yet another leap. Plant hunter Cliff Comstock was traveling through Italy and encountered unique topiary forms created by a renowned Italian nurseryman, Edo Ansaloni.

Ansaloni's topiaries transcended the standard balls and spirals to combine two or more shaped element per tree.

This double topiary approach really impressed Cliff who brought the new ideas to Monrovia Nursery Co., a large American wholesale grower.

Monrovia, already a major topiary producer liked the ideas and developed The Italianate Collection of new and more complex forms.

Working primarily with junipers and to a lesser extent with spruce, Monrovia's horticultural craftsmen began production of eleven Italianate forms.

Each one is created with such graphic precision that you can buy matched pairs, and even three or more of a kind knowing they are consistent in height and diameter. This is ideal for entry flanking and framing art and linear repeat applications.

Named for famous Italian cities, these topiaries are nurtured for years to develop the perfect form and size for instant impact. The topiary named "Pisa" is a Spartan juniper that combines a rectangle and a spiral on a single central stem.

"Frienze" pairs a rectangle and a teardrop. "Milano" sets a unique double flat spiral atop a ball carved out of Torulosa juniper.

The Italianate topiaries are outstanding in pots to lend a fabulous semiformal look to patios and courtyards, the porch or veranda.

Position out of hot prevailing winds and keep evenly moist for dense foliage and even green coloring. Clip often, but gently to maintain the carefully crafted forms.

Thankfully we don't have to train a plant for a decade to obtain large topiaries.

Special order at any quality garden center. The Italianate Collection lets you enjoy living architecture that will flatter your home in this sincerest form of age old imitation.