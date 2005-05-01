Tech & gadgets

BlackBerry Jr.

If adults can have BlackBerrys, why can't kids have BlueBerrys, GreyBerrys, Grapeberrys and StrawBerrys? Now they can, with a new line of Berry play organizers that will be introduced by Sakar International.

These look-a-like toys are functional phones (just plug them into your home phone jack) that include a hands-free earpiece so kids can multitask while they're talking. Each unit organizes as well, with space for kids to store phone numbers, email addresses and their calendars. There's also a password protection feature that allows kids to keep their private information private -- all for an suggested retail price of just $19.99. Find them wherever electronics are sold.

Celebrity activist

Actress questions role in 9/11

NEW YORK (AP) -- Maggie Gyllenhaal has waded into sensitive political waters by raising questions about Sept. 11 and American foreign policy.

The 27-year-old actress, who stars in a new film about the 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center, said in an interview last week that the United States "is responsible in some way" for the attacks.

A fan Web site devoted to Gyllenhaal was overwhelmed with criticism, forcing the site's editor to remove the ability to post messages "because it's gotten too outta hand."

In a statement issued Monday by her publicist, Gyllenhaal said Sept. 11 was "an occasion to be brave enough to ask some serious questions about America's role in the world. Because it is always useful as individuals or nations to ask how we may have knowingly or unknowingly contributed to this conflict.

"Not to have the courage to ask these questions of ourselves is to betray the victims of 9/11."

She also expressed her grief for "everyone who suffered and everyone who died in the catastrophe."

Gyllenhall stars in "The Great New Wonderful," which features stories about people living in New York in the aftermath of the terror attacks. The movie is being shown at the Tribeca Film Festival, which was founded by Robert De Niro to help revitalize downtown Manhattan after Sept. 11.

Her screen credits also include "Secretary," "Mona Lisa Smile" and "Donnie Darko." She is the older sister of actor Jake Gyllenhaal. She lives in Manhattan.

Home & Garden

101 tips for your home

Outdoor plant-filled pots need more water than non-potted plants. Add water polymers, which absorb 200 times their weight in water, to keep plants hydrated even on extremely hot days.

Use a fine mesh metal colander as a grease-splatter guard. Turn the colander upside down over a skillet or pan.

Attach an acrylic suction cup hook to the side of the sewing machine to hang small scissors or thread clippers, and tape a pen cap to the machine to hold the seam ripper.

To remove starch burns, fusible webbing or plastic from the face of an iron, run the hot iron over salt on a brown paper bag. If the iron is Teflon-coated, run it over salt on used or new dryer sheets.

~ HGTV

Create a patriotic shade garden by combining white astilbe, a traditional perennial that resembles a sparkler; blue heliotrope; traditional New Guinea impatiens, which bring out the silver of the astilbe; and "Jack Frost" brunnera.

Travel

Your take on tiki

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Are tiki bars tacky?

Some people think so. But others love the palm-tree decor, indoor waterfalls and mai tais.

If you're a tiki fan, this list's for you. Coastal Living magazine's April issue describes five tiki joints where you can sip a tropical drink and sway to Polynesian pop music without leaving the continental United States.

They are Waikiki Wally's, 101 E. 2nd St., in Manhattan; Mai-Kai Restaurant, 3599 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Bahi Hut Lounge, 4675 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, Fla.; Bali Hai Restaurant, 2230 Shelter Island Drive, San Diego; and the restaurant that claims to have started the tiki craze in 1937, the original Trader Vic's, 9 Anchor Drive, Emeryville, Calif.

Trader Vic's founder, Victor Bergeron, came up with the Polynesian theme in 1937 after visiting Tahiti, and he's credited with inventing the mai tai rum cocktail in 1944.

Movie may spark tourism

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) -- A movie due out in November called "The New World" could do for tourism in Jamestown what "The Lord of the Rings" did for tourism in New Zealand.

Jamestown was founded in 1607 as the first permanent English settlement in North America. The film is from New Line Cinema, the studio behind "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

"The New World" dramatizes the encounters between the white colonists and American Indians, focusing in particular on the relationship between Jamestown founder Capt. John Smith -- portrayed by Colin Farrell -- and the Indian princess Pocahontas, who intervened to save him when he was captured by her tribe.

Alisa Bailey, president of the Virginia Tourism Corp., says the Jamestown area is hoping that "The New World" will stir interest among tourists. Tourism officials in New Zealand say "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, which was filmed there, helped raise the country's profile as a vacation destination and contributed to a 10 percent increase in tourism between February of 2004 and February of 2005.

The release of "The New World" will also help publicize preparations for the celebration of Jamestown's 400th anniversary in 2007. Gov. Mark Warner has said the commemoration will add "tens, if not hundreds, of millions of dollars to our tourism economy."

Anniversary festivities kick off in April 2006 with a voyage along the East Coast of the re-created Godspeed, one of three ships that carried British colonists there.

Visitors heading to Jamestown this year will find plenty to do in the mean time, including visiting replicas of the ships and observing ongoing archaeological digs. On May 14, the 398th anniversary of Jamestown Landing Day will be observed with maritime demonstrations and interpretive activities exploring contact between European and Indian cultures.

For more information, go to www.thenewworldmovie.com or www.jamestown1607.org.

Fashion

What happened to slacks?

With all the talk this spring about the fashionable full skirt, some may be wondering: Whatever happened to a nice pair of good ol' pants?

Thank goodness Express didn't forget about our two-legged friends. Express has introduced a new, sexy pair of pants called the Correspondent.

Unlike its cousin, the popular Editor pants -- which are made for those straight-up-and-down gals -- these trousers are fitted for the curvier among us.

The fit is contoured through the hip, with a clean drape in the leg. The introductory stretch fabric comes in black, charcoal, natural, golden brown and striped.

Just in time for spring, the sexy pants are available in a cropped style that comes in a cotton sateen in several warm-weather colors, including bright tangerine, coral reef, frost and pink lemonade.

Because all skirts and no pants makes spring a pretty dull season.

Cropped pants ($49.50) and regular length pants ($69.50-$79.50) are available at Express stores.

~The Baltimore Sun

Flip-flop heaven!

Warmer weather also means it's time to break out the flip-flops and head outside to show off your newly freed toes.

These days, flip-flops are no longer just for the beach or pool. They come in all kinds of styles and colors. Some have small heels. Others are prettily embellished, or are just plain bling-bling.

This month, Old Navy declared the day we set our clocks ahead an hour as the official start of flip-flop season. To celebrate, the apparel company took a survey and found that about 58 percent of adult Americans own at least one pair of flip-flops. Among those, 60 percent own multiple pairs.

And the ladies in particular seem to really love to go bare-toed: A full two-thirds of women own at least one pair of flip-flops, Old Navy found.

So if you haven't found your perfect free-spirited footgear yet, get shopping!

And you thought you had dug yourself out from winter.

During the cold months, your skin naturally accumulates a barrier to protect itself. And the 20,000 pores on your face become clogged with an icky combination of dry, dead skin cells and buildup from heavy moisturizers -- all of which can lead to blackheads and blemishes. Yuck!

The only way to get underneath the winter grime is to exfoliate, dermatologists say.

And Biore's Pore Unclogging Scrub -- available at mass retail outlets for about $5.99 -- is formulated to do just that. The exfoliating cleanser removes debris, prevents blackheads and breakouts with salicylic acid and is alcohol-free, so it can be used daily.

Health

Soft music seems to help induce sleep

Older people need more sleep than they did when middle-aged, but often they don't get it because they have more trouble falling asleep. For those with sleep problems, might music offer a viable alternative to sleeping pills?

A study involved 60 people aged 60 and older who had difficulty sleeping. They were randomly assigned to listen to soothing music as they lay in bed or to continue their normal bedtime routine. People who were depressed, had medical conditions that interfered with sleep, used sleeping pills or practiced meditation were excluded. Those in the music group chose a 45-minute tape of synthesizer (New Age), eclectic (harp), piano (oldies), orchestra (classical) or slow jazz music and were advised on relaxation techniques. The others were told they would be given a tape after three weeks. Based on logs kept by the participants, those who listened to music registered a 35 percent improvement in overall sleep quality, using standardized scales as a guide, with sleep improving each week. Sleep quality in the other group did not improve. After three weeks, 47 percent of the participants had become good sleepers, while 53 percent remained poor sleepers. Those with milder sleep problems were more likely to respond to the music.

Whether more people would have benefited if the study had gone beyond three weeks remains unknown. The length of treatment needed for maximum improvement was not tested. Findings were based on self-reporting. Older people may want to try listening to soothing music if falling asleep has become difficult.

Find this study in the February issue of the Journal of Advanced Nursing; abstract available online at journalofadvancednursing.com.

Learn sleep and aging at www.sleepfoundation.org and http://nihseniorhealth.gov.

~The Washington Post

Cancer fundraiser planned

Herscher United Methodist Church will conduct its "Pampered Chef Party," at 7 p.m. May 4, with proceeds from the event going to the American Cancer Society.

2005 Greater Chicato Epilepsy Walk

May 14 -- Danada Forest Preserve, Wheaton

May 21 -- Lincoln Park, Chicago

The 2005 Greater Chicago Epilepsy Walk takes place May 14 in Danada Forest Preserve in Wheaton, and May 21 in Chicago's Lincoln Park. This is the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago's fifth annual 5K (3.1 mile) walk and fun run.

Both walks begin at 9:30 a.m. Participant check-in begins at 8 a.m., followed by group warm-up exercises. Refreshments and entertainment will begin at approximately 10 a.m. and run through noon.

The Wheaton Walk starts on the Exercise Track at Danada Forest preserve. The Lincoln Park Walk starts at Picnic Grove 2 at the south end of Lincoln Park.

The registration fee is $25 for adults and teens age 13 and older, and $15 for children age 7-12. There is no registration fee for children age six and under. All participants will receive a free 2005 Greater Chicago Epilepsy Walk t-shirt.

For more information, call (312) 939-8622 or visit www.epilepsyfoundation.org.