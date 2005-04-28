Should commitment-phobe take the next big step?

Dear Carolyn: I am currently dating a close friend I have known since high school, about 14 years. We have been dating for three years, exclusively for about six months (SUCH a huge step for me). There is nothing lacking in our relationship or friendship, period. I want to tell him that I love him, that I want no one else in my life but him, forever. I want to propose to him, declare my love, shout my feelings to the heavens. But I am a total commitment-phobe. I'm so scared. I am petrified of rejection or making a move that changes our relationship for the worse. How do I approach this? We are happy. Should we just keep coasting along? -- M.

You could keep coasting; declaring your love for him could derail the relationship, and you could get rejected.

You could get rejected if you keep coasting, too. Just because you heed your fear of the worst case doesn't mean you inoculate yourself against the worst case.

It does, however, inoculate you against the best case, since you'll never feel true intimacy as long as fear suppresses your voice.

And you'd also risk denying this man one of the most exquisite dividends for all the misunderstandings, humiliation, insecurity, insults, face-slaps, betrayal, boredom, unreturned calls -- all the (bleep) we invest in the process of relating to other people: Hearing, from the person you love, that you are loved.

There is the chance he won't want to hear this from you, yes. But aren't you tired of being scared? Don't youwant to hear it from you?

Dear Carolyn: My girlfriend and I have wonderful, interesting and engaging conversations about things we agree about. If we disagree, it quickly dissolves into a power struggle over who is right. We both have strong personalities and admire and love each other for who we are individually -- that was part of the initial attraction. But we know we need to figure this out if we're gonna make it for the long haul. What's frustrating is we agree on our values and lifestyle philosophy, but it is the irrelevant things, like how coffee beans are harvested, that we argue about. It's really weighing me down. How do we agree to disagree respectfully? -- Phoenix

By being strong enough to be wrong. Or, more precisely, by outgrowing the need to be right. She: "Retired space monkeys harvest the beans." You, unless you have certain knowledge to the contrary: "Really? I hadn't heard that." And when you do have knowledge: "The farm I work on doesn't use space monkeys, but maybe it's the exception." Humility is contagious. Make maturity, not war.

Carolyn: What does it mean when a guy says, "You might be the one, but I need to take a two-month break because I don't want to be in a serious relationship right now"? He recently broke up with a long-term girlfriend who was pushing marriage. Should I say (buzz) off, or wait and see while dating other people (at his suggestion)? I really like him but now I am not sure. -- Confused

Since it's plausible he likes you but needs 60 days off -- not 59, not 61 -- and since he (rightly) encouraged you to keep dating, what's the harm in taking his word?

