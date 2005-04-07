Donovan Unit 633 American Legion Auxiliary

The Donovan Unit 633 of the American Legion Auxiliary held a meeting recently at the Donovan Community Building. Annabelle Iliff, president, opened the meeting in regular form.

Lucille Clark, chaplain, led members in prayer followed by a moment of silence. The Pledge to the Flag was recited and the singing of "America" was followed by the recitation of the preamble to the Constitution.

Roll call of officers and the minutes were by Lenore Tebo, secretary. Due to the absence of Vesta Metz, treasurer, no report was given.

A motion was made to give the village a donation of $25 for the use of the Community Building.

President Iliff read a communication from Jeanie Brandt and it was noted that all the Donovan Unit 633 members of the American Legion Auxiliary are paid to date.

A thank you for the gift to the Yanks donation was received.

Mary Arseneau announced that $308.20 in credit was received by Manteno Veterans Home.

Following the closing of the meeting, lunch was served by Mary Arseneau and Lucille Clark in the absence of Rosetta Barnett.

Bonfield Lioness

The Bonfield Lioness Club met at the Bonfield Lions Community Center March 21 with Donna Diefenbach, vice-president, presiding.

Donations were made to the Sustaining Supporter program and to the Sweepstake program.

Darlene Charter will chair the Tootsie Pop Day on May 6.

Hazel Schiller won the attendance prize donated by Hazel Palmer.