Engineering for your feet

Adidas' new shoe comes with a high price tag

By Clint Swett

Sacramento Bee

Will runners pay $250 for shoes with brains as well as sole? Adidas hopes so.

The German athletic apparel giant recently unveiled Adidas 1 -- the most expensive running shoes on the market.

In addition to a flashy white-and-gold exterior, they feature magnetic sensors, a 20 MHz microprocessor and a tiny electric motor spinning at 6,000 rpm to continuously adjust the cushioning in the heel.

While a bargain compared to, say, a pair of $600 Manolo Blahnik floral mules, the Adidas 1 is $50 more expensive than the New Balance 2001, currently the price leader in running shoes. The most expensive Nike running and basketball shoes top out in the $170 range.

How runners, who can buy a quality pair of running shoes for less than $100, will respond remains to be seen. But Adidas marketing executive Stephen Pierpoint said his company expects brisk sales. Adidas, he said, surveyed a number of its large retailers, such as Foot Locker and Sport Chalet, to gauge demand. "We were surprised and pleased by the forecasts that came back," he said.

Not every Adidas retailer was offered the shoes, though they also will be sold online at www.adidas-1.com.

Pat Sweeney, the owner of specialty running store Fleet Feet in Sacramento, Calif., said that, given the opportunity, he wouldn't have carried the shoes -- at least not yet.

"It costs twice as much as the most expensive shoes we carry, so the audience is limited," Sweeney said.

A shoe, or an experience?

The result of a four-year engineering effort, the Adidas 1 uses technology found until now only in electronic gadgets. A tiny magnet is installed in the outsole under the heel, and a magnetic sensor is positioned above it. As the runner's foot hits the ground, the sensor measures the compression. It relays the information to a 20 MHz microprocessor housed under the arch. The microprocessor compares that information to the optimum cushioning that's already programmed into its electronic innards. It then sends orders to a tiny electric motor connected to a cable. The cable either lengthens or shortens to limit or expand the amount of compression, according to the runner's needs. The cushioning also can be manually adjusted.

The whole thing is powered by a replaceable lithium battery good for about 100 hours.

To local racer Brian Hacker, that seems like overkill.

"For me, a running shoe should allow just a little cushion between my foot and the road," he said. "I almost always shy away from the bells and whistles. But maybe if it came with a beer opener..."

Hacker's wife, Mo Bartley, a nurse and competitive runner, is less skeptical. Bartley is recovering from a stress fracture in one foot that sidelined her for five weeks. She said she would consider a shoe like Adidas 1, even at the high price.

"I wouldn't be averse to spending the money," she said.