Supernanny to the rescue

Temper tantrums.

Conniption fits.

Slapping.

Refusing to eat.

Just another week on the "Supernanny," the ABC program that pits modern-day Mary Poppins, Jo Frost, against kids whose parents have thrown up their hands in frustration. The Monday night smash hit has proven to be as compelling as it is entertaining -- especially when you consider what angels your own kids are compared to the whippersnappers on the show. But as many parents have commented, it's also very educational.

Each week, the Supernanny rescues an ordinary family from the travails of childhood with her no-nonsense approach to parenting. Whether she's sentencing a 6-year-old to six minutes on the "naughty step" or coaching a weary mother with her "back to bed" technique, Frost has shown that you can learn a lot from the Supernanny.

"Children are human beings and they're very smart and bright," said Craig Armstrong, executive producer of the "Supernanny," in a telephone interview with The Daily Journal. "It's very possible to raise children the way you want them to be raised, and (for them) to grow up to be happy and healthy."

Armstrong, who has worked on "Survivor" and "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," said it was time to bring a show about parenting to prime time. He believes some parents have all but given up on disciplining their children. Amidst the chaos of juggling work and home, the screaming, the hitting and the talking back has become a way of life.

What has fallen by the wayside, Armstrong says, are the basics. Busy, bleary-eyed moms and pops sometimes to forget to teach children patience, respect for elders and the importance of "please" and "thank you." And as they become more torn between their career and kids, they tend to overcompensate by being overly nice.

Tough love, clear rules

While children need that bond with parents, being too easy on kids confuses them. What children need most is a parent and a friend.

That's what Frost teaches on her show and in her new book, "Supernanny: How to Get the Best from Your Children" (Hyperion, $14.95). She believes strongly that children need boundaries, and in order to keep those boundaries in place there needs to be discipline.

But anyone who's watched the show knows that she's not the Wicked Witch of the West. Instead, she uses tough love, clear rules and oodles of praise to steer kids right.

"It means setting rules and backing up the rules with firm and fair control," Frost writes.

Frost has no degree in psychology. She's not even a parent. But she has mastered her techniques through 15 years as a nanny working with multiple families and hundreds of kids. "By and large I've simply followed my instincts and observed parents and kids to see what worked and what didn't work," Frost writes in her new guide. "... This book is a way of helping parents step back and see the bigger picture. It's what I do on 'Supernanny' when I'm working with individual families who've become troubled -- simply because they've unknowingly allowed themselves to get trapped in a pattern that is sending them around in the same old negative circles."

You may think the kids on the show are spoiled little snots. But Frost doesn't believe there is such a thing as a "bad" child. She says with parental involvement, every youngster has the potential to behave as expected.

"Raising your children is the most important role you will ever have," Frost writes. "You are literally giving them strong foundations for life. But it doesn't have to be a slog. Parenting can and should be a joy."

Jo's Top 10 Rules for Parents

1. Praise and Rewards

The best rewards are attention, praise and love.

2. Consistency

Once you have made a rule, don't change it. Make sure that everyone -- which includes caregivers and your partner -- keeps to the same rules as well.

3. Routine

Setting times for waking, meals, bath and bed are the essential.

4. Boundaries

Children need to know there are limits to their behavior. Be sure they know what is acceptable and what is not.

5. Discipline

You can only keep the boundaries in place by firm and fair control. It may just take an authoritative voice and a warning to get the message across. Otherwise, there are other techniques you can use, none of which involve punishment.

6. Warnings

There are two kinds of warning. One tells a child what's coming next -- such as bathtime or bedtime. The other is a warning for bad behavior, which gives her a chance to correct herself before it's necessary to punish.

7. Explanations

A small child can't understand how you want him to behave unless you tell him in an age-appropriate way. Follow up by asking him if he understands.

8. Restraint

Keep cool. You're the parent and you're in charge. Don't answer a tantrum by a display of anger or respond to shouting by shouting back.

9. Responsibility

Childhood is all about growing up. Allow kids to do small, achievable things to boost their self-confidence and learn necessary life and social skills.

10. Relaxation

Quality time is important for everyone, including yourself. Let your child unwind at bedtime with a story and cuddles.

-- from "Supernanny: How to Get the Best from Your Children" by Jo Frost