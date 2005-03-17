Help your young baseball fans with these new picture books

NEW YORK (AP) -- Over the next few months, young baseball fans will spend a lot of the time talking, thinking and tracking the stats for their favorite sport. They also can read about it -- and some of baseball's most memorable moments -- in some new picture books.

"The Legend of the Curse of the Bambino" (Paula Wiseman/Simon & Schuster) by Dan Shaughnessy and illustrated by C.F. Payne is the kids' version of Shaughnessy's adult book about Babe Ruth being sold to the Yankees in 1920. That book has seen more than 20 printings since its first publication in 1990.

Last-minute changes had to be made to this edition, though, to reflect the World Series win by the Boston Red Sox last fall.

Shaughnessy, a columnist for the Boston Globe, now ends his story with a dad telling his daughter that Babe Ruth never would have put a curse on his former team. "I think the spirit of the Babe was always with the Red Sox. And always will be," he says.

Payne also illustrated "The Shot Heard 'Round the World" (Simon & Schuster) by Phil Bildner. This story is about how New Yorkers, and especially Brooklynites, were obsessed with their Dodgers in 1951.

"Come summertime you bled Dodger blue," writes Bildner.

That's what made Bobby Thompson's home run that handed that year's pennant to the Giants so painful for all the Dodgers' fans. But the boy who serves as the book's narrator admits that he still couldn't wait for opening day the next year!

"Ballpark: The History of America's Baseball Fields" (Atheneum) by Lynn Curlee examines the emotional attachments that fans have with their hometown fields.

Every ballpark is built on the same model with bases, a left field, right field and outfield, but that's where the similarities end. Bostonians love their tradition-filled Fenway Park and the San Francisco Giants boast a brand new ballpark, and in St. Louis spectators love to fill the red seats of Busch Stadium.