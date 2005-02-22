Bridal event set at Bennett-Curtis House

Brides-to-be, don't miss out on an intimate bridal show, "A Bride's Dream Come True."

The event, which takes place from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, will be as unique as its location, The Bennett-Curtis House in Grant Park -- a turn-of-the-century mansion that includes beautiful outdoor ceremony and reception sites and an indoor setting.

Guests can enjoy the facility's newest addition, The Chocolate Fountain, and complimentary champagne that you may have to have for your reception.

The show will consist of several seminars and workshops, for which participants must sign up at the registration desk. There will be videotapes shown of weddings and receptions held at The Bennett-Curtis House, and 25 wedding professional services.

Andrea's Horse & Carriage will provide, if weather permits, free horse and carriage rides, and fruit punch, appetizers and cake samples will be available throughout the evening.

"A Bride's Dream Come True Bridal Show," featuring The Ultimate Wedding Package, is offered exclusively by The Bennett-Curtis House. The package includes the following: Ceremony site, butterfly or dove celebration, invitations, bridal accessories, photographer, videographer, florist, DJ, live music, horse and carriage, cake, ice sculpture, make-up consultant, reception site, dinner, four-hour open bar, wine with dinner, appetizers, party favors, limousine and honeymoon arrangements at Dream Come True Travel.

For tickets or more information, call (815) 465-2288 or visit www.bennettcurtis.com.