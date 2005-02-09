Finalist present their lip-smacking chili recipes

VEGETARIAN

CATEGORY FINALISTS

Ten Item Chili

By Mandy Adwell, Kankakee

1 medium onion, chopped

3 roasted red peppers,

chopped

1 (4-ounce) can mushroom

stems and pieces, drained

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups cooked lentils, green

or brown

1 (15-ounce) can black -- beans, undrained

1 (15-ounce) can red beans,

undrained

1 cup medium salsa, any

brand

2 (8-ounce) cans tomato

sauce

1 tablespoon chili seasoning

mix

Shredded cheddar cheese,

optional

Cook the onion and red peppers together in the olive oil over medium-high heat for five-seven minutes, until the onion starts to caramelize. Add the mushroom stems and pieces, and cook until they are heated through. Transfer the onion, red pepper and mushroom mixture to a three- or four-quart saucepan. Add the cooked lentils, black beans and their can liquid, red beans and their can liquid, medium salsa, tomato sauce and chili seasoning mix. Cook over medium heat 10 minutes or until thoroughly heated through. Spoon into serving bowls and top with shredded cheddar cheese, if desired.

Black Bean Chili

By Phil Hays, M.D., Kankakee

4 cups black beans (also

known as black turtle

beans)

3 cups canned crushed whole

tomatoes

2 large finely chopped yellow

onions

1 1/2 cups finely chopped green

bell peppers

1/2 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons cumin seed

2 tablespoons oregano

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 1/2 tablespoon paprika

1/2 cup finely chopped

jalapeno

chiles (canned are fine)

2 cloves garlic, minced

(optional)

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 pound Jack or Cheddar

cheese, grated

1/2 cup green onions, finely

chopped

2/3 cup sour cream

8 sprigs of cilantro (and if

you really like cilantro,

then 2 tablespoons more to

sprinkle on top)

Sort through the beans and remove the bad ones and the small pebbles. Place in a large pot, and cover with water to several inches above top of beans. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cook for 1 3/4 hours or until tender. You will need to add more water if you start to see the beans.

When the beans are cooked, strain them. Reserve 1 cup of cooking water and add it back to the beans.

Place cumin seed and oregano in a small pan and bake in a 325 -degree oven for 10-12 minutes, or until the fragrance is toasty.

Saute onions, green peppers and garlic in oil with cumin seed and herbs, cayenne pepper, paprika and salt for 10 minutes or until onions are soft. Add tomatoes and chiles. Add all to the beans and stir.

To serve, place 1 ounce of sour cream on top of the chili. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon green onions, and place a sprig of cilantro in the sour cream. Optionally, sprinkle about 1/2 teaspoon chopped cilantro on top.

Serves eight generously. Freezes well, so make a double recipe.

DOWN HOME AND DARN GOOD FINALISTS

Chili For A

Winter's Day

By Mike Spilsbury, Kankakee

5 pounds lean beef brisket,

finely cubed

1 pound bulk Italian sausage

2 each medium white onions,

chopped

2 each medium sweet red

onions, chopped

5 each large cloves garlic

minced

1/8 cup olive oil

4 tablespoons butter

1 can diced tomatoes (15

ounces)

1 can tomato sauce (15

ounces)

1 can whole green chiles (7

ounces)

1/2 tablespoon cumin

1/2 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon oregano

1 tablespoon dry mustard

2 ounces tequila

1 can Budweiser (12 ounces)

3 ounces chili powder

1 each beef bouillon cube

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese,

grated

1 package oyster crackers

Separately, brown beef and Italian sausage in oil. Remove from heat and drain all liquid from meat. Saute onions and garlic in butter until translucent, stir in chiles, cumin, oregano, salt, dry mustard, tomatoes, tomato sauce, tequila, beer, chili powder and beef bouillon. Bring all these ingredients to a boil and reintroduce the meat and allow to boil for a couple of additional minutes. Place chili in crock pot and simmer 3-4 hours stirring occasionally. Refrigerate overnight and reheat the next day.

Serve in large bowls topped with freshly grated cheddar cheese and oyster crackers for a great winter warm-up.

Burch's Chili Special

By Paul Burch, Bourbonnais

Brown in skillet:

5 full-size garlic cloves

1 medium onion

1 green pepper (best portion

only)

1 red pepper (best portion

only)

Brown in skillet and drain:

1 pound ground beef

1 pound ground pork

Combine in slow cooker:

All ingredients above plus:

Ragu Robusto Pasta Sauce

(3-5 ounce, "Red Wine &

Herb")

15 ounces water

1 large can kidney beans

drained

1 medium tomato (or

Contadina diced tomatoes,

Italian Herb flavor)

Handful chopped cilantro

2-3 tablespoons Chili Man

Seasoning (1.25 ounces)

1 chicken bouillon cube

1-2 tablespoons white pepper

2-3 round tablespoons brown

sugar

3 heaping teaspoons dijon

mustard

1/2 chunk sweet chocolate

(optional)

Combine in slow cooker one hour into cooking:

8-12 ounces Red Zinfandel Wine

6-8 ounces beer

Cook on high for three to four hours. Serve with shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream and oyster crackers.

FIREHOUSE HOT

FINALISTS

Fireball Chili

By Jennifer Schunke, Gilman

Brown the following ingredients and drain:

1 1/2 pounds ground beef

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon cumin

2 teaspoons chili powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Add the following ingredients:

3 cups tomato juice

1 to 2 cans of Bush's Chili Beans,

medium sauce

4 teaspoons cumin

5 teaspoons chili powder

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 pint of "Fireball Salsa"

(recipe below)

Cook over medium heat and bring to a slow boil. Simmer for 10-15 minutes.

Fireball Salsa

2 1/2 cups peeled, chopped

tomatoes

1 1/4 cups chopped green

peppers

1 1/4 cup chopped onions

1/2 plus 1/8 cup chopped hot

peppers (** see note)

2 1/2 ounces cider vinegar

3/4 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 tablespoon fresh minced

cilantro

1/4 tablespoon salt

Combine all ingredients in large kettle and bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 15 minutes. Ladle into hot jars leaving 1/4 inch headspace. Adjust caps. Process for 15-20 minutes in a boiling water bath.

** To make fireball salsa I use 5-7 habaneros and other hot peppers that I have available in my garden and I do not seed them.

Yields about two pints.

Hot and Easy Chili

By Charles and Jane King,

Bourbonnais

1 1/2 pounds ground sirloin

(cooked and drained)

1 large onion (chopped)

1 small red bell pepper

(chopped)

1 small green bell pepper

(chopped)

1 to 2 cloves garlic (crushed)

2 jalapeno peppers (seeded

and diced)

1 habanero pepper (diced)

NOTE: Even hotter, use

two habaneros

1 (15.5-ounce) can black beans

(drained)

1 (15.5-ounce) can chili beans

1 (14-ounce) can zesty chili-style

tomatoes

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1 (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 (10-ounce) can red enchilada

sauce

1 (4.5-ounce) can green chile

peppers (diced)

1 teaspoon black pepper (or

to taste)

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon oregano

1 to 2 tablespoons chili powder (or to taste)

Saute onions, peppers and garlic. Put all above into a five- to six-quart crock pot and mix well. Cook six to eight hours on low.

NOTE: If needed add tomato sauce to thin.