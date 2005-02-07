Marriages? Only love lasts forever

By Sharon Randall

The subject was marriage. We were discussing pros and cons, the reasons why some choose to tie, or even retie, the knot while others (never mind who) prefer to leave it loose, so to speak.

I was making a strong argument for the latter.

Not that I don't believe in marriage. I do, absolutely.

I especially believe in it for my children. I want them to marry, make babies and live happily ever after. I want them to have it all, the dream come true, if they want it for themselves, of course.

It's what I wanted when I married their dad. I was 20 years old, taking a break from college and my family in the South to visit California-of-All-Places. He was 25, an engineer, who had decided to teach high school and coach basketball. We dated only six months (a point we wouldn't mention to our kids) before he proposed.

I looked at him and saw my life -- the only life I wanted. So when he asked me to marry him, I said, "Yes." I had no idea what "yes" could mean.

My parents divorced when I was 2. My mother and most of her eight sisters were forever leaving or being left by men whom my cousins and I referred to as "Good old uncle what's-his-name, never liked the sumbitch much anyhow."

My grandparents' marriage was different, and not just because it lasted. He was a preacher, among other things. She was a preacher's wife who refused to go to church. He liked gospel music. She loved Ray Charles. They argued about everything and nothing. Both felt free to speak their minds, never holding back, never harboring a grudge, never giving root to resentment.

They also laughed at each other's jokes, slow danced in the kitchen, and kissed a lot for old people with false teeth.

Even as a child, I figured the laughing and dancing and kissing helped. They'd been married some 50 years when they died in their 70s. It was not a perfect marriage, but it looked pretty good to me.

I wanted a marriage like that.

I wanted a rock-sure thing.

So I married a man I knew I could count on, one who would never leave me, I felt sure. We were married for 30 years, through good times and bad, three children and several thousand basketball games.

Then he died of cancer and I realized the truth: In marriage, as in life, there are no rock-sure things. The only thing that can last forever is love.

As a widow, I've learned to be content to be alone; to make my own decisions as well as my own mistakes; to enjoy my own company, live my own life. It's been an education, a gift I never wanted, but wouldn't give back.

Marriage is a good thing, a fine and lovely journey when embarked upon by the right people at the right time for the right reasons. But the journey can begin on a path to Paradise and take a U-turn on the expressway to hell.

I've seen it happen. So have you. Marriage is a gamble. The odds are not good. Everybody knows it. And yet people keep getting married -- even people like me -- a woman who had a good marriage once, raised three fine children and sees no need to risk marriage again.

Except, of course, for love. It comes sneaking in when you least expect it and flies in the face of logic. It makes you want more than just a perfectly good relationship. It orders you to stay when you long to run. It swears it's the only rock-sure thing around. It can even claim that marriage is worth the risk.

I don't need to get married again, I said, I'm doing just fine on my own, thank you. Then he asked me. And I said yes.