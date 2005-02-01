Festive recipes

Sweet Justice Kung Pao Chicken

3/4 lb. boneless, skinless

chicken breast halves,

precut for stir-frying

1 pkg. (1.94 oz.) Maggi

Taste of Asia Seasoning

Blend for Satay Chicken

2 tablespoons canola oil

3/4 lb. boneless, skinless

chicken breast halves,

precut for stir-frying

1 pkg. (1.94 oz.) Maggi

Taste of Asia Seasoning

Blend for Satay Chicken

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 tablespoon finely

chopped fresh orange peel

4 whole dried chili peppers

1 cup thinly sliced length-

wise leek (white part

only)

1/2 cup thinly sliced carrot

1/2 cup thinly sliced celery

2 tablespoons Soy Sauce

3 tablespoons roasted

peanuts

Combine chicken and Maggi Seasoning Blend in medium bowl; toss to coat. Let stand for 5 minutes.

Heat oil in large, nonstick wok or skillet over medium-high heat. Add orange peel and chili peppers; cook, stirring constantly, for about 30 seconds or until fragrant.

Add chicken to wok. Cook, stirring constantly, for 3 minutes or until browned and no longer pink in center.

Add leek, carrot and celery; cook, stirring frequently, for 1 minute or until vegetables are crisp-tender. Stir in Maggi Cooking Soy Sauce.

Transfer to serving dish. Garnish with peanuts. Serve hot.

Calming Grapefruit Avocado Salad

(Makes 6 servings)

2 medium pinkgrapefruits

2 tablespoons Maggi