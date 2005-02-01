Festive recipes

Sweet Justice Kung Pao Chicken
3/4 lb. boneless, skinless
chicken breast halves,
precut for stir-frying
1 pkg. (1.94 oz.) Maggi
Taste of Asia Seasoning
Blend for Satay Chicken
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 tablesp|Sweet Justice Kung Pao Chicken
3/4 lb. boneless, skinless
chicken breast halves,
precut for stir-frying
1 pkg. (1.94 oz.) Maggi
Taste of Asia Seasoning
Blend for Satay Chicken
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 tablespoon finely
chopped fresh orange peel
4 whole dried chili peppers
1 cup thinly sliced length-
wise leek (white part
only)
1/2 cup thinly sliced carrot
1/2 cup thinly sliced celery
2 tablespoons Soy Sauce
3 tablespoons roasted
peanuts
Combine chicken and Maggi Seasoning Blend in medium bowl; toss to coat. Let stand for 5 minutes.
Heat oil in large, nonstick wok or skillet over medium-high heat. Add orange peel and chili peppers; cook, stirring constantly, for about 30 seconds or until fragrant.
Add chicken to wok. Cook, stirring constantly, for 3 minutes or until browned and no longer pink in center.
Add leek, carrot and celery; cook, stirring frequently, for 1 minute or until vegetables are crisp-tender. Stir in Maggi Cooking Soy Sauce.
Transfer to serving dish. Garnish with peanuts. Serve hot.
Calming Grapefruit Avocado Salad
(Makes 6 servings)
2 medium pinkgrapefruits
2 tablespoons Maggi