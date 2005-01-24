Help your child prep for the SAT

Q: "In March, my son takes the new SAT. Our school doesn't offer test prep. His English teacher says the new test is more a measure of what you know than of any last-minute prep. Is this true? How has the test changed, and what, if anything, should he do to prepare?"

A: There are three key changes in the SAT. Students taking it March 2005 will be the first to see them.

One: The verbal portion, now known as the SAT Critical Reading Exam, no longer has those famously frustrating analogy questions. There are more short reading passages along with the longer selections.

Two: Students must write a persuasive essay based on a supplied writing prompt. It is graded on structure, grammar and organization. The essay plus multiple-choice grammar questions in the Writing section account for 800 additional points, bringing the possible total score to 2400. Test makers believe the essay provides a clearer picture of a college applicant's thinking and writing skills, without influence from a counselor or parent.

Three: The math portion no longer has a quantitative comparison section. Algebra I and II, geometry and other higher-level math is assessed in an effort to encourage kids to take them before their junior year. (See www.collegeboard.com for more information).

Should he prepare? You bet. At a minimum, do the following to boost his confidence.

Carina Wong, communications director at Kaplan, a provider of SAT test-prep resources and courses says, "A couple of months in advance, make sure your son starts familiarizing himself with practice tests so he understands the SAT structure and can function in a timed setting. Help your child master key math formulas, review vocabulary and work on potential problem areas. Free practice tests are available in many books and downloadable from www.kaptest.com. Students can also take a free proctored SAT practice test if available in your area. (Call 1-800-KAPTEST for locations near you). Practicing under test-like conditions can boost a student's confidence."

The day before, stop studying, advises Wong. "We tell students to relax the night before with a video or fun activity. Above all, make sure he gets to bed early so he is well rested. Have him lay out his clothes the night before: encourage him to dress in layers so room temperature variations aren't a distraction."

On test day, have him eat a high-energy breakfast to sustain him for the nearly four-hour test. Avoid foods high in sugar or caffeine that cause a spurt then slump. Finally, boost his confidence as only a mom can. "Confidence is key to combating nerves and helping your son perform his best on test day," says Wong.

Teacher Tip

"The new tests are designed to measure how well you think, read and write. To prepare, students need to read a lot, write a lot, ask good questions, develop a rich vocabulary and tackle higher level math early," says Carole Palmer, an Illinois educator.

"Continue to read a range of books, newspapers and magazines together through high school. Discuss the news. Ask questions that challenge kids' to develop and defend positions. Encourage writing. For example, find a news article online, print out the first half, and ask your son to write an ending. Compare his with the original. Discuss the differences. Have him write letters to the editor, keep an opinion journal, start a blog or e-newsletter to showcase his writing for friends and family."