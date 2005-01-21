A subject worth brooching

EVELINDA: Brooches are back in a huge way this season, which you know if you're following the fashion news. Wonderful pins are turning up in unexpected spots, like at my waist and on my handbag.

JUDIE: You're not kidding. Every time I see you, you've found a new place to wear a pin.

EVELINDA: Oh, pin your trap shut. That would be my favorite new location. Top designers are showing brooches in creative and new places. They were all over actresses at the Golden Globes. Versace pinned four rhinestone brooches on one shoulder at a recent fashion show. I find the look to be fabulously rich and exciting.

JUDIE: It's not new, you know. Brooches have been around since the beginning of time.

EVELINDA: Please. Not another history lesson. For those of you who don't know, Judie was a history major in college and will never let me forget it.

JUDIE: Humor me. In Anglo-Saxon, Greek and Roman times, brooches were used to fasten clothing. (Buttons were not discovered until the Crusades.) The early French (the Merovingians, for those of you who are interested. E: Nobody is!) loved ornamental pins and spread this style throughout Europe. Some of the popular styles -- animals, insects, birds and serpents -- are still found in stores today. During medieval times, brooches were practical as well as decorative. They held up cloaks, tunics and various pieces of fabric. In the 15th century, Dutch couples would commemorate their nuptials by commissioning gold enamel and pearl brooches engraved with images of a bride and groom.

EVELINDA: I would much rather have a brooch like that than these modern-day plastic wedding-cake bride and groom figurines.

JUDIE: Queen Elizabeth the First loved extravagant clothing and jewelry. Her court popularized the monogrammed brooch (Early Preppies?). During the 19th century, cameo brooches became all the rage.

EVELINDA: OK, fine. Got that out of your system? Let's talk about how to wear pins today.

Style Matters Tips for Wearing Brooches

Where to find pins:

They are everywhere now. You can probably pick up a cute one at your local 7-11.

Where to wear pins:

n Attach to the hem or sleeve of a suit jacket.

n Update a boring or old coat with an oversized brooch.

n Cluster them together near the shoulder of a sweater or jacket.

n Take an old cardigan and pinch it in at the waist and secure with a brooch.

n Wear a belt backwards. On the front, attach a brooch, on the back is the buckle. You'll look great coming and going.

n Attach several vertically to the flared bottom of each jean leg.

n Pin them on a hat, headband, handbag, scarf and waist instead of a belt.