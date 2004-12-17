Judie: Normally, Style Matters doesn't review movies ... UNLESS they have great clothes. That's why last Wednesday morning found us watching Martin Scorsese's new film "The Aviator," starring Leonardo DiCaprio. This saga about the life of eccentric aviation pioneer, billionaire and movie producer Howard Hughes was rumored to be a fashion gold mine.

Evelinda: We'd have happily put in the viewing time, if these expectations were born out. Unfortunately, the movie focuses mostly on men and their airplanes. What female fashions we did see were proof of Scorsese's compulsive attention to period detail.

Judie: The movie takes place in the '20s, '30s and '40s, eras of glamour and elegance.

First, we get a glimpse of Jean Harlow, discovered by Hughes, played by glam rocker/fashion icon Gwen Stefani. She looked surprisingly unattractive.

Evelinda: Next we spend time with Cate Blanchett playing Katharine Hepburn, who, according to the movie, was the love of Hughes' life. Blanchett carried off Hepburn's intonations and expressions along with her masculine style of dress. Slacks were wide-legged and high-waisted. In-Style Magazine is predicting a return of this slack style. But don't pull out your older versions with pleated fronts. The new styles are flat-fronted.

Judie: In one scene, Blanchett wears a mustard-colored one-piece slack outfit with a fur coat draped nonchalantly over her shoulders lined in matching fabric. This is a great idea for restyling older coats. Reline it in some fabulous fabric for a whole new look.

Evelinda: The makeup artists and costume designers must have worked overtime to develop the perfect color palettes for these movie legends. Blanchett wore earth tones to set off her red hair. Kate Beckinsale as Ava Gardner stole the show in jewel-tone ensembles that complimented her stunning brunette looks.

Judie: Many of her outfits had matching hats. Beckinsale was loaded down in art-deco jewelry and long gloves clasped with thick diamond bracelets. We loved that all the actresses wore red lipstick and had dark arched eyebrows, two looks that flatter any woman. We're sick of the pale look popularized by J. Lo and Charlize Theron. Stefani wore a gorgeous shade of scarlet MAC lipstick called Dubonnet. Find a shade that matches your skin tone and then wear it everywhere proudly. Ava Gardner did.

Evelinda: The movie highlight for Style Matters? Not the first glimpse of baby-face actor DiCaprio. It's when the camera pans in on a pair of sling-back peekaboo-toe platform heels in red, green, off-white and mustard. For a beautiful moment the screen is filled with these shoes. Thank you, Martin.