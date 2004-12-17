Record-breaking auction elevates status of decorative objects

By Linda Hale

The Washington Post

It is not enough to say, as everyone will, that the Badminton Cabinet auctioned in London last week for $36.7 million is the most expensive piece of furniture ever sold.

The 18th-century Florentine ebony chest, which is inlaid with hard and semiprecious stones, was never about function. The piece was commissioned in an era when exquisite decorative objects signified wealth and power, just as paintings and sculptures have since. But last week at Christie's, this rare work -- only three of its caliber are known -- entered a realm that seemed reserved for fine, mostly impressionist, art. The Badminton Cabinet became the 17th most expensive item conveyed at auction. It ranks behind nine Picassos and four van Goghs, but just ahead of Pontormo's "Portrait of Duke Cosimo I de'Medici" (it was in Medici's workshop that the chest was made). Every other entry in the art market's Top 20 is a painting.

"The cabinet transcends the boundaries of furniture," Charles Cator, co-chairman of Christie's International UK, said by phone.

The Badminton Cabinet happens to be covered in painterly scenes rendered with amazing finesse in chunks of colored stone, a technique known as pietra dura. It measures 12 feet 8 inches tall by 7 feet 8 inches wide and includes a clock with fleurs-de-lis for numbers.

The seller, Barbara Piasecka Johnson, made auction history in 1990, paying $15.1 million -- a record price for furniture that had not been topped till this sale.

The new record-holder is Prince Hans-Adam II, head of state of tiny Liechtenstein, the principality between Switzerland and Austria. The purchase was made for the family-owned Liechtenstein Museum in Vienna, which reopened in March in a grandly restored baroque palace.

Cator, who witnessed both auctions, described Thursday's event as "pretty tense." Despite the cabinet's appeal as a work of art, the number of people who would have space to install it is limited, he noted.

"It's got that 'wow' factor; it's something that you see and say, 'my God.' But one wasn't absolutely sure how it would go," Cator said of the price.

Liechtenstein Museum Director Johan Kraeftner acted for the prince from the salesroom floor, bidding against two anonymous competitors weighing in by telephone.

"It's a real masterpiece," Kraeftner said by phone before jetting back to Vienna. He described plans to install the cabinet with similar objects to create a Gesamtkunstwerk -- a "total work of art" -- which was the baroque ideal.

But the Badminton Cabinet always has been in a class of its own. It has been called the greatest work of the Grand Ducal workshops and the last great work of art made in Florence under the Medici family.

Beyond the architectural statement of gilded bronze tops and stately legs, the elaborate surface decoration almost defies description. Inlays of brilliantly colored lapis lazuli, amethyst quartz, red and green jasper and other semiprecious stones portraybirds flitting among sprays of flowers and ribbons. Lions, grotesques and satyrs appear on drawer fronts and doors. The Four Seasons are rendered in bronze, along with the coat of arms of the English aristocrat for whom the cabinet was created.