Flatlands Pottery holding annual holiday open house

Flynn Sochon and Halona Gustin will be hosting Flatlands Pottery's annual open house and sale.

The event is in its 30th year. The first open house was held in Beecher, where the Flatlands Pottery originally opened in 1972.

The event is free to the public, and there will be demonstrations today and Nov. 27 and 28.

Flatlands Pottery is located at 240 W. 202nd St., in Chicago Heights, which is one block north of Joe Orr Road, between Dixie Highway and Ashland Ave.; or two blocks south of Vollmer Road between Dixie and Ashland.

Sochon's work will be featured on the Carol Duvall Show on the Home and Garden network (HGTV) sometime next winter. The show will feature how the company's highly collectible teapots are made.