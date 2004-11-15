Desperate Housewife on board

By Robyn Monaghan

It's as steamy as a soap opera, funny as a sit-com, dark and tangled as a Greek tragedy.

It's totally inappropriate. Or its absolutely irresistible.

After a few weeks of Sunday night hook-ups with the wanton women of "Desperate Housewives," ABC's new primetime soap opera, ladies are left wondering whether they should laugh, cry or file a complaint with the FCC.

Some real-life moms are finding the hot mamas of "Desperate Housewives" far too feverish for family viewing. And to put it on Sunday!

Drem Benjamin, a Bradley beautician, couldn't get past the promos. She has no problem watching "Wife Swap." But these lusty ladies really are too much.

"I saw the previews and thought 'What is this doing on Sunday night?'," she said. "To think I'm going to sit down with my family and watch this trashy program. I don't think so."

For others, like thirty-something Melody Lane, "Housewives" is a titillating tale that tellingly penetrates the shiny surface of suburbia. The night the show was pre-empted by a Bears' game, she stayed up to catch the late broadcast at 11 p.m. Lane, who owns a beauty supply business in Bradley, is hooked on "Housewives" because it's a show that showcases the feelings and problems of women.

"We all have our little secrets," Lane said.

Oh, not her, Lane qualifies. But other people she knows.

"No one knows what's going on behind closed doors in their neighborhoods," Lane said. "I think it reflects something that happens every city, but nobody talks about."

Here's one dirty little secret not even the meddlesome Mrs. Huber could have guessed: Nearly 40 percent of the show's viewers are men. Of the show's 22 million viewers, 8.2 million are men. That makes "Desperate Housewives" the third-favorite new program this season among men ages 18 to 49.

Lane's boyfriend watches "Housewives," she said.

But it bothers him the story is told from the vantage point of girlfriend Mary Alice -- from the grave. Mary Alice committed suicide (or did she?) the first episode, but resurrects each week to narrate through voice-overs.

The living ladies of the house represent an eclectic sampling of female nature. There's Susan Mayer (Teri Hatcher), a divorcee and single mom fostering an offbeat partnership with her precocious teenage daughter and a serious case for the hunk next door.

There's Lynette Scavo (Felicity Huffman), the ex-career woman nailed to the cross of mommy-dom by her unbelievably bratty boys.

Who can help pity poor Bree Van De Kamp (Marcia Cross), continually persecuted by her own perfectionism?

Raciest of all is Gabrielle Solis, an ex-model blessed with a husband who's handsome as he is rich, a huge house -- and an torrid affair with the teenage gardener.

That's where Candace Suprenant, another Bradley hairdresser, gets off. She caught the first episode of "Desperate Housewives." Then, with two sons, 8 and 10, looking on, she reached for the remote. She wasn't crazy about her 16-year-old daughter seeing it, either.

"This is not a family program," she said. "There's too much talk about sex. It's very scandalous."

But is "Wife Swap" any better? Actually, it is, Benjamin says. The way she sees it, "Wife Swap" is about families switching moms as a route to new appreciation of the parent they have. "Desperate Housewives" is about women glibly betraying their matrimonial commitments. "I believe in monogamy," Benjamin said. "I believe in working out your problems in your marriage no matter what."