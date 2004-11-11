Jensen 50th Anniversary

Kenneth and Barbara Jensen of Dwight celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an open reception and dance Nov. 13 at St. Patrick's Parish Hall in Dwight.

Their children and spouses are: Monte and Amy Jensen, Gregg and Diane Jensen, Kent and Julie Jensen, and Anne and Michael Rodosky, all of Dwight. The couple has 10 grandchildren and two great-grandsons.

Jensen and the former Barbara Patten were married Nov. 14, 1954 at the Congregational Church in Dwight with Marjorie Hansen and Richard Jensen among their attendants.

The two are part-time employees at the Jensen BP Amoco family business in Dwight.