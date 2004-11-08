On the Edge

In the cards?

A small town mayor and her bookkeeper should have seen it coming.

At least the psychics they paid out of public coffers should have been able to predict it.

The dynamic duo were arrested and pleaded guilty to charges of misappropriating public funds to pay for psychic services, including but not limited to, tarot card readings, according to courttv.com.

Diana Cortez and Sandra Lopez passed off fraudulent invoices, vouchers and work orders to the tune of nearly $54,000.

The money was supposed to have been used to help develop low-income housing in La Grulla, TX, a town where the median income is under $17,000 per year.

Each faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000. They will be sentenced in January.