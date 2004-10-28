How to help a friend with eating and body image issues

You cannot force someone to seek help, change their habits, or adjust their attitudes. You will make important progress in honestly sharing your concerns, providing support, and knowing where to go for more information.

Learn as much as you can about eating disorders. Read books, articles, and brochures.

Know the differences between facts and myths about weight, nutrition, and exercise. Knowing the facts will help you reason against any inaccurate ideas that your friend may be using as excuses to maintain her disordered eating patterns.

Be honest. Talk openly and honestly about your concerns with the person who is struggling with eating or body image problems. Avoiding it or ignoring it won't help.

Be caring, but be firm. Caring about your friend does not mean being manipulated by her or him. Avoid making rules, promises, or expectations that you cannot or will not uphold. For example, "I promise not to tell anyone." Or, "If you do this one more time I'll never talk to you again."

Compliment your friend's wonderful personality, successes, or accomplishments. Remind your friend that "true beauty" is not simply skin deep.

Be a good role model in regard to sensible eating, exercise, and self-acceptance.

Tell someone. It may seem difficult to know when, if at all, to tell someone else about your concerns.

Addressing body image or eating problems in their beginning stages offers your friend the best chance

for working through these issues and becoming healthy again. Don't wait until the situation is so severe

that our friend's life is in danger. Your friend needs as much support and understanding as possible.