Kultivators blooming with winners

cweisenberger@daily-journal.com

Fall marks the end of the growing season. But things were blooming last weekend at the Kankakee Kultivators' flower show.

Held at the Kankakee County Museum, this event comes along only every other year, so floral enthusiasts had two years of creativity stored up and ready to unleash on assorted flowers and greenery. Entries were limited to works grown and/or created by Kankakee Kultivators membership.

This year's show was titled That's Entertainment. Categories in the design division were given names designating popular entertainment and amusement venues in the regions such as Perry Farm, Six Flags, Paramount Theater and Sugar Creek Symphony.

A youth division, held in the Taylor Schoolhouse, located on the grounds of the museum, had academically themed floral arrangements. Instead of vases, perky posies sprouted from lunch bags, pencil boxes and mini desks.

Everyone's a winner in that division, but at the head of the class was Kara Hogan.

Taking the hard-fought Best of Show honors was Lolita Romano of Kankakee. For her floral display in the category "Kankakee River State Park," she used dried celasia, painted sago palm and exotic-looking tropical seed pods. In Horticulture, the Award of Excellence was given to Barbara Mantoan for her magnificent Coleus Tree.