Area Clubs

Bonfield Lioness

The Bonfield Lioness Club and the Bonfield Lions Club sponsored a Beep Baseball game on Aug. 15 between the Chicago Comets and the Salina Fire Department. All the players (except the pitcher and catcher) were blindfolded, and it allowed spectators to get a sense of what it is like to be visually impaired. The Chicago Comets and the Salina Fire Department each received a donation.

The annual Ham Dinner will be Oct. 23 at the Lions Community Center with proceeds going toward "Adopt-A-Child," a camp for the visually/hearing impaired.