Honoring lost loved ones in a wedding

Q: My uncle, who was like a second father to my sister and me, passed away several months ago on the date we had already chosen for our wedding. My family agrees I should keep the date, even though it'll be the one-year anniversary of his death. Is it proper to include some sort of remembrance, or better to not mention it?

A: If remembering your uncle is important to you, you should do it -- you might find yourself more upset if you don't do anything to honor his memory. Many brides and grooms choose to include a reading, song or candle lighting in their wedding ceremonies as a remembrance of family members and friends who have passed away. You don't need to explain to everyone the exact circumstances, but a brief notation of the significance in the wedding program should suffice. If you decide you would rather honor him privately, you might place your bouquet or other wedding flowers at his grave following the wedding, or give a donation to his favorite charity in lieu of favors. Decide what sounds best to you and discuss it with your family -- it sounds as if it is being very supportive.

Carley Roney is editor in chief and co-founder of The Knot.com, the largest online wedding site. She answers the most frequently asked questions at her site, www.theknot.com.