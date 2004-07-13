Supplement claims missing big picture

DEAR DR. BLONZ: What is your opinion on these weight-loss dietary supplements that focus on reducing the level of cortisol in the body? They are geared for the person with 10 to 20 pounds to lose, which is often the case with people who have managed their weight all their lives but whose metabolism has now slowed considerably. Believe me, this is not a request for a free plug. -- G.J., Coronado, Calif.

DEAR G.J.: The commercial airways are overweight with cortisol-reducing ads replete with their hefty dose of misinformation and puffery. What's lacking is competent and reliable scientific evidence to support the weight-loss claims. The advertising may sound plausible -- that's how they tend to be designed -- but that's as far as it goes. Such plausibility comes from taking a small part of a complex physiological process out of context, then claiming that the ingredients can manipulate the body in a way that will shed unwanted pounds. Simply put, there is no reason to believe that these types of products will be able to accomplish their advertised goals.

Cortisol is one of a host of hormones made by the adrenals, peanut-sized glands that sit atop our kidneys. Cortisol, also called hydrocortisone, is an essential hormone in the body, and the level tends to be carefully regulated. It's sometimes referred to as a "stress hormone" because the level goes up in times of physical or emotional stress. The body reacts to stress by getting ready for physical action, as in primitive times when the ability the react quickly could spell the difference between being the diner and the dinner. Cortisol also serves to help the body cope with the physiological consequences of stress by setting in motion the processes that can help settle things back down again. It has potent anti-inflammatory effects and is often administered to prevent the destruction associated with certain types of arthritis and autoimmune disease, as well as asthma and problems associated with organ transplantation. I am giving you this snapshot to let you know that cortisol is an important player in the big picture -- which labeling it as the singular cause of obesity misses entirely.

Some of these products may contain stimulants, while others may contain an assortment of proprietary ingredients. The essential element they share is that there is no available evidence that they will have any significant effect on weight loss via a manipulation of the body's cortisol level. Caloric balance (the number of calories ingested minus the number of calories burned) remains the determinant of whether excess body fat will be gained or lost. In advertising claims, the required standard of proof is that evidence must be present before the claims can be (legally) made. It is difficult to keep up with the veracity of such claims, and it all comes down to "let the buyer beware." You did the right thing by asking before you made your purchase.

DEAR DR. BLONZ: My husband and I have high cholesterol levels, so we have been eating a diet low in cholesterol and saturated fats. We eat salmon and other fish occasionally, but wonder about shrimp. It is so high in cholesterol, so we have eliminated it from our diet, but I always wonder if that is necessary. -- M.S., no address given

DEAR M.S.: Only animal-derived foods contain cholesterol, and most seafood contains about the same amount of cholesterol found in skinless poultry or any other source of lean meat. There are exceptions, however. Most notable are shellfish, which include shrimp, clams, oysters, mussels and scallops. Shellfish are great sources of low-fat, high-quality protein, but they contain compounds, called sterols, that are in the same family as cholesterol. Older analytical methods lumped these sterols together with cholesterol, resulting in shellfish being pegged as very high-cholesterol foods. Newer testing methods uncovered the oversight. We now know that shellfish have more cholesterol than other fish, but are not as rich in cholesterol as was once thought.

Another side to the story is that the non-cholesterol sterols in shellfish might possibly play a role in inhibiting the absorption of dietary cholesterol that is also present. A study in the November 1996 American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that substituting shellfish for other sources of protein did not change the blood lipids in normal, healthy individuals. I consider seafood -- shellfish included -- to be excellent elements in any diet.

