'I don't' in New York

By Deborah S. Morris

Newsday

NEW YORK -- Advice from wedding experts: Think twice before planning a late August wedding in Manhattan this year.

In addition to the sticky weather and guests wanting to enjoy summer's last hurrah, the mother-in-law of all reasons not to plan an August nuptial in Manhattan is the Republican National Convention.

When the Grand Old Party rolls into town Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, it is expected to bring unprecedented inconveniences from traffic jams and lack of hotel rooms to overburdened catering halls, limousine services and entertainers.

"It's similar to getting married on New Year's Eve," said Carla Ruben, an event planner with Creative Edge Parties in Manhattan. "When all services are at a premium, costs are inflated, rental companies are fully rented out, bands, florist, you name it."

"A couple just wouldn't get the full attention, expected at a wedding," said Ruben, who has been in the business for 15 years.

Even if a couple decides to go the Democratic way and take on the Republicans, there are still challenges to deal with.

At the fabled Waldorf Astoria on Park Avenue, home to many a society wedding no matter what the month, there are no weddings scheduled during the week of the convention. And if there were, sleeping there after the nuptials would not be an option.

"We have 1,245 rooms, 60,000 square feet of function space and except for a couple smaller annual events that are booked for that time each year, all that space is going to the convention," said Shelly Clark, a hotel spokeswoman.

During the World Economic Forum in February 2002, which was centered at the hotel, Clark said the staff did manage to pull off a fantasy wedding despite the fact that several thousand of the world's richest and most powerful people had taken over the hotel.

"In the end, the couple had all this attention, but it was a lot of coordination and legwork, that luckily paid off," Clark said. "They had booked the room way in advance."

Another legendary New York City wedding spot, Tavern on the Green, has several convention events planned for the week and three weddings scheduled for the Saturday before the convention kicks off, said Jack Toomey, the restaurant's senior manager for private dining.

According to Toomey, it comes down to common sense.

"You have to allow for longer traveling time, security will be tight getting to and from the event," he said.

Some advice for a couple who may decide at the last minute to put something together and get hitched during the convention?

"Get your hands on details about the convention, so you can stay clear of major events, compromise by finding a hotel uptown or staying on the East Side versus the West Side," Ruben said.

"I mean it can, or could be done," she said. "It would just take a lot of planning, and effort and compromise."