Virginia couple braces for conjoined girls' separation

By Tamara Jones

The Washington Post

WASHINGTON -- The ultrasound wand skimmed across Melissa Buckles' belly. Eighteen weeks along, and she was already joking that she felt like an Oompa Loompa. Now she and her husband, Kevin, watched the blurry image take form on the monitor. Look, the technician said, there's one head, and there's another. Twin girls! Melissa and Kevin burst out laughing. They would later remember just 20 sweet seconds of anticipation.

Then the ultrasound wand paused and the technician fell silent.

Are you Christian? she suddenly asked.

The Buckleses were perplexed. Yes, they said. But what did faith have to do with this?

This is going to be a difficult pregnancy, the technician went on. They're conjoined.

"I was shocked and terrified," Melissa recalled later. "I thought: Isn't that something that only happens in Third World countries?

"How can this be?"

A doctor came into the exam room and studied the monitor. The girls, he said, were connected from navel to breastbone, facing each other. The hearts and stomachs were separate, a good sign. The girls appeared to share a liver, and their diaphragms were distinct but fused. Conjoined twins are the rarest of human births; barely 700 sets have been born alive in recorded history. But if the Buckles twins managed to make it to term, there was a chance they might be successfully separated, and go on to enjoy normal lives.

Against those staggering odds, Jade Hope and Erin Faith Buckles were pulled from the womb on Feb. 26, six weeks premature. Together they weighed nearly 10 pounds and proved so robust despite their deformity that they were sent home after just a week in the intensive care unit.

Since then, their parents, their doctors and the babies themselves have struggled down a largely unmarked road to separation. For the past four months, it has been a journey that has challenged and frightened the Buckleses, empowered them and humbled them.

Every procedure, every test, every plan, every prayer comes down to this:

On Saturday, surgeons at Children's Hospital in Washington planned to try to divide one small body into two.

Kevin, a 34-year-old Marine gunnery sergeant and assistant drum major in its Drum and Bugle Corps, and Melissa, 30, wanted another child but hadn't planned on it this soon. Melissa had just started teaching again and was loving her new job. They were fixing up their new Woodbridge, Va., townhouse and getting their 2-year-old daughter, Taylor Joy, settled into daycare. Kevin shared custody of his 11-year-old son, Kevin Jr., and the third bedroom went to him. Suddenly, what had seemed like a spacious house was going to be crowded. Still, the pregnancy was a happy surprise. Terminating it wasn't an option, they both said, even after learning that the twins were conjoined.

As long as there was a chance, they would take it.

Their case was transferred to National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., the nearest military facility equipped to handle such high-risk deliveries. Jade and Erin were born there on Feb. 26.

At the same time, a Children's Hospital task force of two dozen specialists began mapping out the extraordinary operation to separate the girls. Leading the team would be Gary Hartman, a pediatric surgeon with three such surgeries already to his credit. At weekly roundtables, the specialists strategized. Hearts and skin, they quickly determined, would pose the biggest challenges.

The girls would need twice as much skin to cover the massive surgical wound each child would have. Temporary implants, gradually filled like small water balloons beneath the surface, could force the bridge between the girls to stretch and new tissue to grow.

The twins' hearts appeared to be separate but doctors feared they could share an artery or unseen muscle. That would complicate separation or even preclude it altogether.

Splitting the liver wasn't a problem, since it is the only human organ capable of regenerating. But what if surgeons divided the liver only to discover they couldn't separate the hearts?

They needed to envision even the most remote of possibilities, and that included bringing the girls out of the operating room still conjoined. It was a scenario no one had yet dared paint for the parents.

Diagnostic tests indicated the hearts were in fact separate, but there was still a complication: Sixty percent of Erin's heart protruded into Jade's chest.

"Clearly, it's not going to prevent a successful separation," cardiologist Michael Slack assured the parents.

Melissa began to cry.

"It's such a relief to hear," she said.

The doctor rubbed Kevin's shoulder.

"You gonna smile?" he prodded.

Through bloodshot eyes, Kevin surfaced through his exhaustion and focused. His wife's tears clearly surprised him.

"Did you think it was going to be any other way?" he asked.

The twins are 3 1/2 months old now, with dark, almond eyes and distinct personalities. Melissa finds herself talking to them constantly, a refrain she knows they can't possibly understand. Her voice is full of hope. "You need to be brave," she tells them. "You have to be strong. I still need you."

Before she became a mother, Melissa was something of a daredevil. She climbed rocks, rode a motorcycle, swam competitively. But now she has felt shattered, unsure.

"I think it will be pretty traumatic for them to be separated," she said. "They comfort each other now, touch each other's face or hold hands. Initially when they reach out and suddenly can't feel their sister, there will have to be some shock."

Last week, Melissa's mother arrived to help out, then fell down the stairs and fractured an ankle. The downstairs toilet broke. The bill for one day of tests for the twins and a single night in the hospital came in the mail: $59,428.65.

The hospital staff has coached the Buckleses on ways to ease any emotional impact that separation could have on the twins. Before Saturday's surgery, the parents were planning to record Jade and Erin gurgling and cooing to one another; when the girls are in separate isolettes across the ICU from one another, nurses can play the tapes to soothe them. Pieces of soft cloth bearing the other twin's scent can be held under the girls' noses as they recover. For all the careful planning, though, the unexpected can still whipsaw the whole parade out of formation.

Children's has been documenting every aspect of Jade and Erin's care, and video cameras will record the operation. Their case will be outlined in medical journals and discussed in classrooms. But there is a part, their father knows, that never can be analyzed clinically.

"When all is said and done," Kevin said, "it's not in your hands whether they live or die. ... We can't control when we're born, and we can't control when we die. And it's just vanity to think we can control anything in between."