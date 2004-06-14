Getting the spa treatment means more than looking good - it means feeling your best

By Rachael Reynolds-Soucie

Have you ever gone in for a massage tense and stressed only to leave feeling like you were in La La Land?

It's hard to deny the mental benefits of going to a day spa. But what about the health pluses? A massage elevates your mood, but it also increases circulation and alertness, diminishes stress, relaxes muscles, and can improve the immune system. Likewise, a pedicure isn't just about having pretty feet. Regular grooming keeps your tootsies clean and free of fungus. Facials cleanse the skin, help ward off blemishes and stimulate blood flow. Not to mention, all these just feel good -- for your mind, body and spirit.

More and more, people are viewing utilizing daysspas less as an example of vanity and more as a therapeutic approach to wellness care. Some insurance companies have begun to cover alternative treatments. A survey of 114 HMOs, reported in a CNN.com article, found that 67 percent offer at least one type of alternative health care. Two-thirds of the HMOs surveyed cover chiropractic treatment, 31 percent cover acupuncture and 11 percent cover massage therapy in certain situations.

It's almost like spa services are becoming preventative medicine.

"I think it's totally holistic," says Jamie Altenberger, a massage therapist at Status Salon and Day Spa in Bourbonnais.

Michael Paulissen, who runs the Tranquility Day Spa in Bourbonnais, believes you can't take care of other people if you don't take care of yourself first.

"It's a whole mind, body thing. . . . A day at the spa will fix just about everything," he says, only half-joking.

In other words, if you feel good, you'll live good. So book yourself a few hours at the spa and rejuvenate, replenish and revive. There are plenty of places in the area to choose from. We sampled some of the unique services offered at a handful of area day spas. We chose establishments offering the full array of spa services: Not just pedicures and manicures, but clinical facials and specialty massages. Here's what we found:

RUMORS SALON & DAY SPA

660 E. North St., Bradley, 932-6604

You've probably heard of a hot stone massage, but at Rumors you can get a hot stone pedicure from Becky Messier. You'll sit in a vibrating chair and soak your feet in a tub of hot water, the jets pounding against your tired treads, before Messier begins work on filing off callouses and sloughing away dead skin with sea salts.

She then uses the hot stones to massage oil into the nooks and crannies of your feet. Rougher rocks help smooth skin, while smoother rocks feel like warm butter.

She customizes the products according to your skin tone -- everything from a tutti-frutti pedicure to a brown sugar or mandarin honey sugar scrub -- and for an extra $5 will dip your feet into a pool of paraffin wax, which leaves them feeling super soft.

Spa pedicures are $35 and hot stone pedicures are $40. Rumors also offers facials, and in their wet room, cellulite wraps, body scrubs including the scrumptious chocolate cake scrub, and more.

STATUS SALON AND DAY SPA

215 N. Convent, Bourbonnais, 936-0308

Like Rumors, facials at Status have gone high tech. Karla Bonewell-Butler is the esthetician at the salon and uses a machine that looks like it should be in a doctor's office. It features an herbal steamer to loosen congested black heads, rotating exfoliation brushes, a high-frequency wand that uses a UV light to kill bacteria in blemishes, and a device used to push moisturizing serums deep into the pores.

When you go, Bonewell-Butler will first examine your skin under a magnifying glass. She deep-cleanses your face using a medicated formula, slips on a mask mixed with a soothing additive, then massages moisturizer into your skin, mixing and matching products from the Dermalogica line to suit your skin tone. She can do a multivitamin mask, for instance, a plankton clay to absorb oil, or an anti-bacterial cooling mask for those with inflamed acne.

The spa's massage therapist, Jamie Altenberger, offers your typical massages but she is also skilled in myotherapy, also known as trigger point therapy. She says when people are overworked or overstressed, they develop nagging, painful knots in their muscles. The massage involves searching for these small, constricted sore points and applying pressure with the knuckles or elbow.

Myotherapy costs between $35 and $60. Facials start at $35 and go up to $60. If you've only got a few minutes to spare on your lunch hour, you can indulge in a quickie chair massage for $1 a minute.

TRANQUILITY DAY SPA

Riverside Health Fitness Center, 100 Fitness Dr., Bourbonnais, 929-1200

Winter's wind and cold can leave your skin feeling like sandpaper, but a body scrub at Tranquility will leave your outer layer feeling soft as a baby's bottom.

Michael Paulissen offers a whole line of body scrubs, from a Marine Pumice Body Polish to Steamy Smoothie treats: Mango Sugar Body Glow, Luscious Lavender Body Polish and a Silky Spearmint Body Glove. He uses fresh fruit and yogurt in many of the treatments, including the Lemon Slush body scrub. He blends a whole lemon into a pulp and mixes it with pumice and a dab of massage oil. The mixture is invigorating and awakening, yet soothing when heated to 110 degrees and rubbed over your entire body.

With your skin sloughed and invigorated, you're sent to a steamy shower to rinse off. Back on the table -- this time it's heated -- he massages a sumptuous hydrating lotion into your skin, wiping off any excess with a towel so you don't feel like a greasy "french fry."

No matter what you wore to the spa, you'll feel like you're slipping on silk getting dressed after this treatment because your skin is so sweet and soft.

Scrubs are $55. Tranquility also offers massages, reflexology, and facials such as the Anti-Aging and Re-Texturizing Facial. When you book an appointment, you'll also get full use of the other amenities, including the pool, Jacuzzi and steam room. Day care is also available.

NEW ATTITUDE SALON & SPA

35 West First St., Manteno, 468-6699/791-4422

Sylvia Luna is the nationally board certified massage therapist at New Attitude. She offers several unusual massages including Japanese deep tissue; cranial sacral therapy, where a series of light touches on specific body points help balance the spinal fluid that runs through the body; and acupressure, where hands are used along points of the body much like needles are used in acupuncture.

She also offers a prenatal massage for pregnant women. She says many doctors prescribe a massage or two in the third trimester, when women are most uncomfortable. Luna says a massage helps moms-to-be with their back and hip pain and with sciatica. The oil used for rubbing is great for stretch marks.

Pregnant women are given a full-body massage lying on their side. Massage often helps the mother get ready for labor and delivery by opening up the hips and uterus, taking tension off the back and relieving stress and anxiety.

Luna says the baby gets a massage through the belly. However, Dr. Saroja Yalamanchili, an OB-GYN with Riverview Obstetrics & Gynecology in Kankakee, says she does not recommend massaging any part of a pregnant woman's stomach. Light touches on the back, shoulders, legs and arms are fine. She said it is safe for women to get a massage any time during their pregnancy as long as it does not involve deep tissue stimulation.

Always check with your obstetrician before getting a massage. If you get the OK, prenatal massages run 90 minutes and cost $75.

LE CHIC CHEVEU

209 Main N.W., Bourbonnais, 928-9459

Le Chic Cheveu's Mary LeRoy offers any number of fun facials, both spa and clinical. Those with severe skin problems might consider investing in the Acne Treatment, which uses ingredients such as sulfur to fight bacteria and willowbark to exfoliate. LeRoy says the treatment works best in a series as a therapeutic approach. They can custom build you a package that includes the skin care line.

You'll be feeling all tingly inside after the Champagne Facial. No, they don't pop open a bottle of bubbly. Instead, they use champagne grape seed oil extract as a rich source of enzymes to smooth the skin. The antioxidants cleanse the skin, reduce build-up, and enhance texture. LeRoy calls it an "urban detox" as it helps reduce signs of pollution.

Facials run between $50 and $65. Add-ons include $15 collagen patches that help smooth away fine lines; and a Super Duper Lips treatment that makes your pucker plumper without injections.

DESIGN BY DEYOUNG

1495 W. Court St., Kankakee, 933-7446

The ancient art of reflexology is a treatment that's hard to believe is true. But Nancy Ducharme has been practicing it for 27 years, 10 of them professionally as a licensed reflexologist.

The concept revolves around the thought that all the nerves in your body snake down to your feet and into the tips of your toes, and different areas of your feet correspond to areas of your body depending on where the nerves end.

That said, reflexology involves massaging points on the feet to alleviate health problems. People with problem sinuses, for instance, may clear up their congestion if Ducharme works near the first joint of the toes, where the sinus tract nerves end up.

While not a cure, Ducharme said reflexology can bring relief to any number of ailments -- and some people swear by it. She charges $40 per session.