Howe 80th Birthday

Gertrude Howe of Herscher will celebrate her 80th birthday with a 1-3 p.m. open house on Saturday at St. Margaret Mary's Church in Herscher.

The event will be hosted by her daughters.

Her children are: Rebecca Alford of St. Croix Falls, Wis.; and Cheryl and Max Walker of Bourbonnais. She has one grandchild; one great-grandchild; six stepgrandchildren; and 13 stepgreat-grandchildren.

The former Gertrude Buck was born June 13, 1924 in Chebanse.

Mrs. Howe was a cook and head cook at Limestone School.

She enjoys crocheting and working on jigsaw puzzles.