Hollywood glamour

Provena St. Mary's Auxiliary has done it again.

The 32nd annual fashion show "Hooray for Hollywood" proved that local women can become divas using local fashions.

Styles from Hansen's Villa in Manhattan, J.C. Penney and Maurices, both in Northfield Square mall, elevated volunteers from various organizations to the level of supermodel for an afternoon. And they competed for cash prizes, which would be donated to their organizations.

Keeping with the show biz theme, the ladies sashayed down the T-shaped runway to the narration of Erik Chalfant, an operatic singer and fashion connoisseur with MaxMara in Chicago.

A red cane-backed chair and a red boa draped on top of a grand piano accented the otherwise black-and-white stage. Famous Hollywood faces -- also in black and white -- adorned the backdrop.

The first act, "Breakfast at Tiffany's" showcased fun and spunky outfits such as the three-piece terry jog suit from J.C. Penney worn by the Junior League of Kankakee County's Sherri Crawford. She accented the outfit with sparkly thongs on her feet and silver hoop earrings. Crawford won the modeling competition in the first act.

A bit more tailored, yet still casual was Kay Jurica of Riverside Medical Center Auxiliary. Jurica wore a darling plaid scooter with matching polo zip hooded sweatshirt from Maurices.

Jean Perry of the Kankakee Kultivators was a bit more elegant, but still fresh as a morning breeze, in her white lace eyelet skirt set with matching parasol from Hansen's Villa.

St. Patrick's CCW's Jeri Bollwitt was the first runner up. She modeled a J.C. Penney ensemble -- white capris with an orchid tank and crochet overlay. With dangling earrings and a retro purse, Bollwitt was ready to tackle a summer morning.

Amore was in the air as the second act, "Love in the Afternoon," began. The versatile fashions in this segment could go from office to garden party. Betty Durell of the Kankakee Emblem Club stole the scene in her lovely black tank dress with iridescent silk overlay jacket from Hansen's Villa. The jacket had a long peplum, and flowed beautifully as Durell made her way gracefully down the runway. She was runner-up for the act.

Becky Wilder from Good Shepherd Manor was absolutely adorable in her turquoise capris and matching flower tank from Maurices. She carried a matching handbag and wore simple silver jewelry that accented the outfit without overpowering it.

One of the audience's favorite outfits, judging by its reaction, was the black and white sateen dress from J.C. Penney worn by Lauren Regas of Provena St. Mary's Nursing Services. The frock hugged the petite model's curves effortlessly. Thick red piping and bow along the empire waist was a perfect accent. Regas won first place.

Finally, as in all good movies, Hooray for Hollywood had a smashing finale in Act III -- "It Happened One Night." Evening wear was the name of the game here. Winning model April VanHeenst of Olivet Nazarene University wore the perfect two-piece skirt set from Maurices. With spaghetti strap tank and a skirt with an asymmetrical, flouncy hemline, Van Heenst was striking.

But Mimi Hogan of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra was a vision in her frock from Hansen's Villa. She practically floated down the runway in an evening gown with a black bodice and flowing, multi-layered pink skirt.

Joni Chalifoux of B.Z. Kids Inc., brought levity to the nightlife atmosphere with her black and white handkerchief dress. She kept herself warm in the cool night air with a divine black, beaded shawl.

The runner-up of this segment wore a Hansen's Villa gown that truly was worthy of the red carpet. Beth Grant of Provena Heritage Village wore a satin, dark coral gown, cut down to there, and up to here. Crystal sequins and beads cascaded down the deep, halter-style neckline. In the back, they trailed all the way down the extra long train. Truly stunning.

More than 500 people attended the fund-raiser. Money raised goes to a variety of auxiliary-sponsored programs. "All proceeds benefit the hospital, but also many in the community," said Maureen Kleist, auxiliary president.

The fashion show fund-raiser, along with other auxiliary money makers such as the hospital gift shop, resale shop 2nds To Go and the new coffee shop The Gathering Grounds, has allowed the group to present the hospital with a sizable pledge of $121,700 this year. That's up nearly $15,000 from last year.

Amy LaFine, vice president of clinical operations, accepted the oversized check on behalf of hospital President George Miller, who was out of town on family business.

"We love working with our auxiliary to bring hospitality and healing to all the people of our community," she said.

The money helps buy "wish list" items for various hospital departments. In addition, the auxiliary has provided funds to the Health Connection, Wellness and Fitness Center, Asthma Camp, purchasing defibrillators for Community Alliance, the Partners Program, the Caring Tree and the We Care for Children program.