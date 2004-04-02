How to straighten your hair

EVELINDA: Women are clamoring for the smooth, shiny straight hairstyles that have been in vogue for several years. But they want to be able to straighten their hair themselves. Never in the history of hair have blow-drying skills become so critical.

JUDIE: Up until now, it was impossible to achieve this look outside of the hair salon. In the privacy of our bathrooms, after much time, labor and angst, most of us can produce only a dull, flat, frizzy replica of what our stylists achieve with little apparent effort.

EVELINDA: It used to be so simple. In the '70s, I wore Farrah Fawcett's "wings" easily obtained with hot rollers. In the '80s I did "Texas Big Hair" with lots of mousse and hair spray. Again, a snap because I have "big" curly hair. But now in the '00s when stick-straight hair is all the rage, I'm lost. I want straight hair, but honestly, I'm as handy with a dryer as I was in high school with a baton. Here are some tips from pros for straightening hair at home.

Russ Ullerich, formerly with Heinz & Compagnie, Denver, Colo.:

First, he blowdries the hair with a round brush to pre-straighten it. Then he places a comb upside down in a segment of hair near the scalp. He then places a flat iron behind the comb. Slowly he moves the iron and comb together down to the end of the segment. The comb pulls the hair straight, putting equal tension on each lock to really straighten the hair. With thicker hair, use a thicker-tooth comb. To maintain volume, Ullerich only irons the ends.

He likes a flat iron whose plates curve around the sides because he can then bend the hair in a certain direction while still keeping it straight.. He uses the Hot Tools Ceramic iron.

Ross Poole of Montage Salon, Laguna Beach, Calif.:

Poole uses a round brush to straighten hair, along with an iron. However, he says it's difficult for most women to use a round brush while blow drying. He recommends using a thermal straightening brush. Try the Denman brand at denman-us.com

Renee Spagnolo of DeFranco Spagnolo Salon Day Spa, Great Neck, N.Y., uses both a round brush and iron to achieve straight hair. His ironing tips: Move the iron fast through your hair. This avoids stretching out and damaging the hair. Don't iron your hair every day. It's too damaging. But Renee is honest. To get a salon look at home, "you need two hands behind your back." For frizzy hair, DeFranco recommends a leave-in conditioner to hold in moisture.