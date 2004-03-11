Isn't he better than nothing?

By Carolyn Hax

O! Carolyn:

I'm relapsing and I don't know if it's a good thing. I dated someone for two years and we were very close. Last June we broke up because I couldn't handle the stress of his job anymore (constantly changing schedule, putting work over "us," watching him stress all the time, etc.). At the end of the relationship I was actually pretty depressed because I felt like I was being ignored and pushed aside. We broke up and it was awful. Even then he was promising he would switch jobs in August 2004, but I just kept telling him that I'm no war bride and I'm not going to wait around while someone treats me badly.

So now it's freezing outside, I've dated several men and they've all been too needy, too moody, too serious, too unemployed, etc. I'm talking to my ex every day again, and becoming dangerously tempted. He's still got the same job, and nothing is different from when we broke up, except now we both miss each other. Help. Thanks. -- D.C.

So you'll still be waiting around.

Only not as long this time.

Or as often.

If the job permits.

Maybe.

If his missing-you impetus lasts; the one thing you haven't said is whether his job really is that demanding, or if he just chooses to put his work first.

Either way, your craving each other now doesn't solve the problem that broke you up then. You lost your resolve/marbles last time around because you had no say in when or how much you saw him. It was his call, and you got to wait around.

Get back together with him under the conditions you describe, and your hopes, again, ride solely on his behavior. Calling you, missing you, keeping dates. Which means it will still be his call. Your relapse will have a happier prognosis if you take control of what is yours to control: Your behavior.

Specifically, your expectations. He likes you. He has a demanding job. So if you want him back -- for better reasons, please, than not finding anyone better -- go into it this time expecting that he likes you but has a demanding job that is going to mess with his schedule.

And therefore the amount of time you two spend together, and therefore the amount of attention you get. Guaranteed. Then you won't feel ignored, pushed aside, (name your victimization here), every time the job messes with his schedule.

And if nothing changes come August, then you'll know it wasn't business, it was personal -- and that life with him will be you, he, and office makes three.

If: He is the person you choose. That's something else you control.

Dear Carolyn: How can we "just be friends" after she and I (in our early 20s) have slept together and also told each other we would really want to date each other? -- Confused

Easy! You recognize that she changed her mind for some reason, you try to keep your ego intact, you decide her friendship is worth the temporary awkwardness, you abandon all hopes of a rekindling and you absorb the emotional blow. Builds character and discipline, too. Kind of like training for a marathon, being held hostage or getting a tooth drilled without Novocain.

