History awaits you in Indiana

Q: For a number of years, members of my high school graduating class who still live in the Chicago area get together at the holiday time for a luncheon. We're not young; we graduated in the '40s. Most of us in the bunch are in pretty good shape, and this year we discussed finding a place we could go for a weekend, not too far away, and have a little more time together. Someone suggested New Harmony, Ind., and I volunteered to find about it. Do you have any information on this? Just steer me in the right direction please. Thank you.

-- L.R., Wilmette

A: I think New Harmony would fill the bill very nicely. It's not an unreasonable distance, about 280 miles from Chicago, and the drive takes about five and half hours.

I happened to go to a wedding in a small community downstate not far from New Harmony last fall, and the reception was at the New Harmony Inn. We spent the weekend there and I enjoyed it. The town, with its population of a little more than 900 residents and located on the banks of the Wabash River, was placed on the 2003 list of America's Dozen Distinctive Destinations by the National Trust for Historic Preservation; and it's truly a little gem, historically, visually and culturally.

The town came into being almost 200 years ago when the Harmony Society, a group that came from Wurttemberg, Germany, founded a place where members could worship and work together as a family. First a spiritual sanctuary, it later became a haven for international scientists, scholars and educators who were interested in communal living.

Today, framed by golden rain trees and springtime magnolias, centuries-old Victorian homes share space with outstanding examples of contemporary architecture, among them well-known New York architect Richard Meier's stunning Atheneum and the serene Roofless Church, designed by another New York architect, Philip Johnson.

This tiny community has eight Harmonist sites and 25 Harmonist buildings, many open for tours, others are private homes. Gardens and landscaped walking areas are everywhere, and you'll also be surprised to find six art galleries and five antique shops. Add a small deli, two bookstores, the Main Caf? and an ice cream shop in the lobby of the Atheneum where films are shown. Carriage rides or candlelight walks in the Cathedral Labyrinth, near the Roofless Church, can be arranged.

The New Harmony Inn, modeled after the early buildings that housed Harmonist members, also includes the Red Geranium Restaurant that has a fine menu, a fitness center and sauna. If you have a group going, you might want to consider renting one of the five guesthouses that are historic homes from the early 1800s and furnished in antiques. Guests in these houses have full access to the facilities of the Inn.

Information about the town is available by calling (800) 231-2168 or checking the Web site: www.newharmony.org. New Harmony Inn and its properties info may be obtained by calling (800) 782-8605 or from its Web site: www.redg.com. Package deals are available as well as group rates.

Madelyn Merwin is a Manteno-based travel writer. Mail your travel questions to her at: Madelyn Merwin, c/o The Daily Journal, 8 Dearborn Square, Kankakee, Ill., 60901; or e-mail merwin@favoravi.com.