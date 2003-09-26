"About six years ago, I was walking through Northfield Mall with my son," says Bart Durbin of Bonfield about first meeting his wife, Alyssa. "I had been divorced for a little more than a year, and was wanting to meet somebody to spend time with. I walked by an educational toy store and I saw a very beautiful woman working inside. I had no reason to go into this store because my children are all grown, but I wanted to talk to her. I told my son we should go inside and look for something for my grandson.

I began talking to the lady behind the counter. There were fliers on the counter for an upcoming Theatiki event, which she pointed out to me. I am not usually not this bold, but I asked her if she would like to get a cup of coffee after work. She told me she was seeing someone but please come out and see us at Theatiki.

A few weeks went by and I decided to go to Theatiki and look around. I found her in her camp and met her friends. She took me around and showed me the different things that were going on. I really enjoyed myself and decided to stay for supper that night. I came again the next morning and spent about $300 buying clothes -- a kilt and all the accouterments that went with it -- and showed up at her camp. She was duly impressed, one, that I had an interest in history and, two, that I had the gumption to wear a kilt.

That was July 1996. We were married in November 1996 and the rest, they say, is history. We do history reenactments together and are truly in love. As a matter of fact, I was president of Habitants du Theatik last year."