Incorporating fall trends

NEW YORK (AP) -- Seen the latest fall fashions but wondering how to work them into your wardrobe? Harper's Bazaar magazine explores several fall trends -- and how to wear them -- in its September issue.

Polished pieces:

Falls's most pulled-together style may be the easiest to wear. All you need is to add a perennially pretty piece or two to your wardrobe, be it a feminine shift or pumps.

Suit jackets with cinched or cropped styles are a good bet. Wear them with slim-fitting pencil skirts and pointy-toe pumps. If you love a suit, but not its fit, a tailor can work magic. Jackets, sleeves, pans or skirts can be shortened or taken in. Pants can be lengthened, the shoulders in jackets usually can be let out and lapels can be narrowed.

As far as ladylike accessories go, the more the better. Load up on gloves, charm bracelets and structured bags.

1980s elements:

Designers have revisited the '80s for inspiration this season, but it's not "Flashdance" sweat shirts and stonewashed jeans. This time around, the statement is easier to make.

A dark palette works best, especially when highlighted with silver accents. Top your zippered pants or skirt with a basic tank and modernize your biker jacket with sleek trousers and simple pumps.

A little heavy-metal detailing sums up the mood -- shoes, bags and belts laden with buckles, chains and studs.

Crocodile accessories:

Crocodile's return on the fall runways signals that high luxury is back in style. This exotic skin -- along with alligator -- was cut into everything from three-quarter-length jackets to gloves.

When you wear croc or gator (faux or real), people notice. Make sure your jacket, coat or skirt has a clean, simple silhouette.

Browns and blacks are timeless, but if you can, splurge on accessories -- gloves, bracelets and bags -- in acid-bright colors.