By Barbara Bradley

Scripps Howard News Service

ashion revisits the '50s and '60s this spring, but this time it's not just another spin on the retro cycle. Something about these styles is hitting home.

The key piece is the Mod '60s, the cotton sundress, often strapless, in bright cotton prints, sometimes with a demure little ribbon tied at the waist. You see them all over town, worn by young girls to parties, weddings, and every special occasion.

They fit right in with other popular '50s favorites -- capri pants, little cardigan sweaters, flip-flops -- and some of the newest spring trends such as giant floral prints, polka dots, trims such as scalloped edges, the color pink, and a renewed interest in the natural waistline, as opposed to the hips.

The trend eases into the Mod '60s, when American fashion, though younger and bolder, remained enthusiastic. It was about who we were before the Vietnam War, political assassinations, riots and Watergate caused us to sharply re-examine ourselves and our government.

It includes miniskirt -- already strong -- and little tailored jackets and coats we'll see more of this fall.

Recent movies are packed with such clothes, and while at least one of these films criticizes the era, for repression and racism, most are comedies.

The films "Legally Blonde 2" and "Down with Love," which attempts to capture the old Doris Day-Rock Hudson magic, have a grand romp with pillbox hats, pink tweed suits, pearls, white gloves, short skirts, go-go boots and all clothes reminiscent of the polite and polished styles of Day and Jackie Kennedy.

Fashion, so often a mirror of the times, may be telling us something. Perhaps people want to remember these years that for many seemed happier and more stable. Or perhaps we feel some fresh connection to it.

After some recent shocks, Americans have reason for renewed optimism. We dug out from the rubble of Sept. 11 and toppled Saddam Hussein in Iraq.

Corporate America lied to us, but executives have been exposed and prosecuted. The economy has been lousy, but could it be picking up?

Charles Nolan, designer for Anne Klein, whose fall 2003 collection draws heavily on Mod, said he was inspired by the era because "the Sixties was a fun decade, and we need to have a bit of fun."

We don't want to read too much into trends. Fashions these days come and go faster than Jennifer Lopez changes husbands. By next summer, we may all be back in survivalist gear.

But somehow, the optimism seems likely to linger. While it does, we will get more clothes of the kind we've traditionally preferred: pretty, colorful styles that honor the occasion, lift our spirits and make us feel lucky to be us.