Fashion

Viva vintage! Sisters embrace retro clothing with oodles of fabulous finds. c2

Travel

Take to the road! Ford Motor Company celebrates centennial at the Ford Museum at Greenfield Village in Dearborn, Mich. c3

A Look Back

Can a man's nighttime snoring drive his wife to a nervous breakdown? The question was important enough to appear in a 1953 Journal article. Turn to A Look Back to find out! c4

Show Time

Powerful vocalist Jo Jo Murray was one of the many talents witnessed last Sunday by music writer James Walker on his visit to the Chicago Blues Festival. c12

Born with enlarged ventricles in his brain, Brandon View has overcome a myriad of health problems in his short life, including cerebal palsy. The three-year-old recently underwent surgery, which his parents hope will allow him to walk unaided in the near future. C1