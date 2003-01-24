"I met David in my second year of graduate studies in South Carolina," said Reba Worth of St. Anne. "I had been teaching voice classes (at Bob Jones University, Greenville). One of my accompanists and one of my students told me that there was someone who wanted to date me. Since 'that' person wasn't asking me out, and these men wouldn't tell me who the interested party was, I felt their comments were unsubstantiated.

"All during that year, however, I was unaware that I was being closely watched.

"I never put in my contact lenses before going to breakfast at the Family Room section of the University's Dining Common. One morning, the interested party who was watching me rushed through the line at the last minute. To me, he was nothing but a blue blur. When I smiled at a group of guys in blue uniforms leaning against the wall, waiting for the line to close so they could go in, I had no idea I was smiling at my future husband. He took my smiles as encouragement, not realizing that I didn't see him.

"David and his best friend Greg (who was the best man at our wedding), actually sat at my table one morning. I remember David sitting across from me and him being embarrassed, but I still didn't know that he was interested in me. David also drove a bus for a dating outing that I had been assigned to chaperone. Then, he managed again to sit across from me at the meal table. I still didn't have a clue.

"After almost a year, Matt, David's roommate threatened him, saying, 'I am sick of hearing you talking about Reba all the time. If you don't ask her out, I am going to write her and tell her how lovesick you are.' Matt used to sing at the top of his lungs in the dormitory hallway, 'REEEBA, LOVELY REEEBA.'

"To shut him up, David asked me out; however, I was singing in the graduate theater production that he asked me to attend with him, so I had to turn him down. David asked if I wanted to go out after the production, but I was not willing to take off my stage makeup and put on my street makeup. I did agree to meet him in my 18th century French pannier costume, complete with white wig, white face, false eyelashes and a beauty mark. He was so nervous when we met that his eyes darted in opposite directions. I thought he was weird.

"David persisted in asking me for a date, and I agreed to attend the next Sunday vespers with him. When he came over to my apartment and sat down on the couch, the seat of his pants ripped, so he had to take them off while I mended them. Our first off-campus date was to an auto auction -- talk about romantic.

"Shortly after this, because of an altercation with another student worker at the University's auto shop, his dating privileges were suspended. We started to write to each other every day, and I credit that time of correspondence for really learning to know and love each other.

"After summer vacation, David flew me to New Jersey (David's home state) to meet his family. Then, I realized that he would fit right in with my three brothers and that he was God's good gift to me.

"We recently celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary (they were married Dec. 14, 1985 at First Baptist Church in St. Anne) and have three elementary aged children."

